ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Beaver Falls home struck by vehicle for the second time

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — For the second time in less than three years, a vehicle has crashed into a home in Beaver County. Homeowner Zane Woelfel said the most recent crash happened a little after 1:15 a.m. Friday at his house on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls. In August...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
actapgh.org

Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lighting Repair Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh

PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, January 11. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. PennDOT crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday Night in Monroeville

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday night, January 10 weather permitting. Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on I-376 in both directions at the Garden City Road Bridge weeknights from 8 p.m. to 2...
MONROEVILLE, PA
NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley

Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
SEWICKLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy