Beaver Falls home struck by vehicle for the second time
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — For the second time in less than three years, a vehicle has crashed into a home in Beaver County. Homeowner Zane Woelfel said the most recent crash happened a little after 1:15 a.m. Friday at his house on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls. In August...
Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lighting Repair Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, January 11. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. PennDOT crews...
HOV 2+ Requirement Lifted in Outbound Direction Starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the lifting of the outbound (northbound) 2+ occupant requirement on the I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, January 11. Due to utility work occurring near the Washington Place, Bedford Avenue,...
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
Route 380 crashes in Murrysville: 'You can't eliminate human error'
Eleven crashes, eight injuries and one death in four years. Those are the traffic statistics Murrysville police recorded going back to the start of 2019 for the section of Route 380 — barely a mile of roadway — between routes 286 and 366. A number of factors come...
I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday Night in Monroeville
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday night, January 10 weather permitting. Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on I-376 in both directions at the Garden City Road Bridge weeknights from 8 p.m. to 2...
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
Norwin area: St. Stephen Church to sell pirohi, Irwin eliminates 3 parking spots, more
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, will sell potato and cheese pirohi at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Preorders for sweet cabbage pirohi will be accepted. The price is $12 per dozen. For more information, contact the Rev. Vasyl Yakubych at 412-627-1678. Irwin fire...
Waste Management driver hit by car in Mt. Lebanon, driver facing charges
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Waste Management driver is fighting for his life inside Mercy Hospital after he was hit by a car in Mt. Lebanon. Police said it happened on Kenmont Avenue Wednesday morning. A beloved garbage man who was working his normal route ended up hit and...
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Beaver County home hit by car for second time in less than 3 years; driver charged with DUI
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A driver is facing DUI charges are crashing into a home in Beaver County early Friday. Zane Woelfel was asleep inside his 7th Avenue Beaver Falls home around 1:15 a.m. Friday when he was abruptly woken up. “I heard a loud crash, like, I don’t...
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to...
'I was stunned': Washington Township residents want new garbage rates thrown out
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Washington Township, Fayette County, tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they are frustrated by a recent price hike in their garbage bills. An invoice shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows the price per quarter for trash collection as $89.25, up from $34.95. "It...
Pittsburgh Amtrak Customers To Travel To The Big Apple In Style With Upgraded Trains
Pittsburghers can ride the rails to the Big Apple in the lap of luxury when Amtrak introduces its updated Airo fleet, starting in 2026. Thirteen other Amtrak routes, including Keystone Service (also in Pennsylvania), Northeast Regional, Cascades, Palmetto and Virginia Services will also see new Amtrak Airo trains. “As we...
Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley
Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
