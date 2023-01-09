Back on Dec. 6-7, the Everest seniors had their annual class retreat at the Subiaco Retreat Center in Oxford. The theme was “Past, Present, and Future,” and the students had a chance to contemplate their lives in light of these three time frames. What makes the senior retreat unique from the other high school retreats is that the boys and girls have a chance to share the experience together as a class in a 24-hour window. This allows for great unity as a class as these students approach the end of their high school years in a few short months. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams.

