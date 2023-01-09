Read full article on original website
Kim Williams, 70
Kim Andrea Williams, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Waterford, passed away December 29, 2022 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 4, 1952 in Pontiac to Alfred and Leona Pauline Trainer. Beloved wife of Damon Williams Sr. Mother of Kenny Johnson and Craig (Brandi)...
A Look Back for January 11, 2023
Morning s-t-r-e-t-c-h: Emily Haywood, an eighth grader at Sashabaw Middle School, was the winner in a LINK fund raiser sponsored by local businesses. She won a lunch for herself and three friends at McDonald’s off Sashabaw Road. She also invited an autistic student she helps through LINK. They went to lunch in a stretch limo.
Senior living with a French inspiration
Back in November, KIRCO celebrated the completion and grand opening of its first senior living community in Michigan – Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located at 7373 Sashabaw Road. KIRCO welcomed Oakland County Commissioner Karen Joliat (District 4) and Jennifer Fair Margraf, executive director of the Clarkston...
Regional rendezvous
Around this table downtown at the Clarkston Village Bakeshop, the world’s problems are discussed and solved on a daily basis. Consultation for the next generation is readily available here and collective community memories are shared over coffee and a freshly-baked oatmeal raisin cookie. From left, Neil Granlund, Frank Liimatta, Conard Fulkerson, Jim Sloan, and Don Wiese. Photo: Provided by Eric Haven.
College achievements
Mary Whitley was named to the President’s Honors List at Phoenix College for the past two semesters. She was welcomed into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars for her commitment to scholarship, leadership and service. Whitley recently completed training to become a...
Wolfpack Update for January 11, 2023
Clarkston Varsity Hockey remains undefeated after a successful weekend in the Mona Shores Showcase in Muskegon. The Wolves opened the tournament with a 9-1 win over Grand Haven on Friday. They scored seven goals in the second period to seal the victory. Devon Collis had a hat trick for the...
Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU
Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
Improvement through break for CHS Swim & Dive
Independence Township — The Wolves started the new year showing off how they have progressed during the holiday break. Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive Head Coach Amber Miller explained the athletes were able to train three hours a day during break and they worked hard. “We took the time...
Grapplers top Dragons, Cougars in OAA action
Lake Orion — Clarkston Varsity Wrestling began their fight for the OAA Red League title with two wins over Stoney Creek and Lake Orion last Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Wolves opened the night with a 54-18 win over Stoney Creek. Brock Trevino was first up against the Cougars in...
Reflection time
Back on Dec. 6-7, the Everest seniors had their annual class retreat at the Subiaco Retreat Center in Oxford. The theme was “Past, Present, and Future,” and the students had a chance to contemplate their lives in light of these three time frames. What makes the senior retreat unique from the other high school retreats is that the boys and girls have a chance to share the experience together as a class in a 24-hour window. This allows for great unity as a class as these students approach the end of their high school years in a few short months. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams.
Next Birders meeting Jan. 25
If it seems that it has been a long time since the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders Club last met, that’s because it has been. That drought will end on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park for the first meeting of 2023.
City services changes
With the start of 2023, Clarkston is making two changes to services offered. First, Oakland County dog licenses will be no longer be sold in the office. “We’ve been tracking sales of the licenses and determined that less than 100 were sold all year and only about 30 of these were to city residents,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “With many people buying the licenses online, it is just no longer cost effective for the city to sell them.”
