Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lighting Repair Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, January 11. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. PennDOT crews...
Route 380 crashes in Murrysville: 'You can't eliminate human error'
Eleven crashes, eight injuries and one death in four years. Those are the traffic statistics Murrysville police recorded going back to the start of 2019 for the section of Route 380 — barely a mile of roadway — between routes 286 and 366. A number of factors come...
Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg
Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge on Wednesday evening.The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Oakland side of the bridge.Numerous first responders were called to the scene, including police, fire, and medics.The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but later died.
Judge temporarily halts evictions for Roosevelt Building residents following fire
Residents of Downtown Pittsburgh’s Roosevelt building can stay in the partially condemned apartment building following a fire and response that caused serious damage, but it is unclear for how long. Tenants were initially told they would be evicted on Friday, but a verbal order was given by Allegheny County...
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with snow showers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°. Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon. Evening temperatures...
'I was stunned': Washington Township residents want new garbage rates thrown out
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Washington Township, Fayette County, tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they are frustrated by a recent price hike in their garbage bills. An invoice shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows the price per quarter for trash collection as $89.25, up from $34.95. "It...
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon rain and storms expected on Thursday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a mild start to the day with temperatures currently in the low 40s for most places. Today is going to be pretty warm with highs likely hitting the 50s for a couple of hours this afternoon. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'll want to grab the umbrella if you plan on heading out and enjoying the mild afternoon weather, but this morning will be mainly dry with just a couple of pockets of drizzle to contend with. I have noon temperatures in the upper 40s. Overall around 0.6" of rain...
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley
Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
Rivers Casino temporarily closed after pipe bursts, sending water gushing onto casino floor
Rivers Casino is closed and a clean-up is underway after a cracked pipe led to water spilling into a section of the gaming floor. A spokesperson said a cracked refrigeration pipe leaked onto the gaming floor. Repairs are in the process of being made. Rivers has not said what might...
Norwin area: St. Stephen Church to sell pirohi, Irwin eliminates 3 parking spots, more
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, will sell potato and cheese pirohi at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Preorders for sweet cabbage pirohi will be accepted. The price is $12 per dozen. For more information, contact the Rev. Vasyl Yakubych at 412-627-1678. Irwin fire...
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
