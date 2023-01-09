ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

actapgh.org

Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lighting Repair Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh

PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, January 11. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. PennDOT crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg

Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge on Wednesday evening.The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Oakland side of the bridge.Numerous first responders were called to the scene, including police, fire, and medics.The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but later died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°. Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon. Evening temperatures...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon rain and storms expected on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a mild start to the day with temperatures currently in the low 40s for most places. Today is going to be pretty warm with highs likely hitting the 50s for a couple of hours this afternoon. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'll want to grab the umbrella if you plan on heading out and enjoying the mild afternoon weather, but this morning will be mainly dry with just a couple of pockets of drizzle to contend with. I have noon temperatures in the upper 40s. Overall around 0.6" of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley

Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

