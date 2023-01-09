The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner, and my email is already enduring a daily barrage of PR releases announcing private screenings, afterparties, panels, chef tastings, opening night celebrations, pop-up lounges (pause for inhale), fireside chats, live performances, and celebrity appearances. All that is to say—there’s a hell of a lot to do up at Park City this month. So if you’re looking for an activity once you’ve finished up your film screenings, I thought I’d put my besieged inbox to good use. Here you’ll find a list of ways to go beyond the screen at this year’s Sundance festival.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO