4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
saltlakemagazine.com
Things to do During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner, and my email is already enduring a daily barrage of PR releases announcing private screenings, afterparties, panels, chef tastings, opening night celebrations, pop-up lounges (pause for inhale), fireside chats, live performances, and celebrity appearances. All that is to say—there’s a hell of a lot to do up at Park City this month. So if you’re looking for an activity once you’ve finished up your film screenings, I thought I’d put my besieged inbox to good use. Here you’ll find a list of ways to go beyond the screen at this year’s Sundance festival.
saltlakemagazine.com
Sundance 2023 Q&A: Legacy, New Venues, Themes & Locally Made Films
After going online for two years in a row, Sundance Film Festival is returning to in-person screenings in Park City, Salt Lake and Sundance Mountain Resort from Jan. 24–29. In anticipation of wearing pants again to see a film (just us?), we asked Kim Yutani, director of programming for the festival, a few burning questions about this year’s fest.
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show
The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
ksl.com
Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets
PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
onekindesign.com
A sophisticated ski-in, ski-out retreat with dramatic Utah mountain views
This sophisticated ski-in/ski-out retreat was designed by Upwall Design Architects, located in the mountain community of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. From the exterior facade, the architect has created a full-scale, sculptural masterpiece nestled in the mountains. The dramatic entryway creates a show-stopping starting point. A stone pathway leads...
utahnow.online
Vessel Kitchen Gears Up for Grand Opening in Farmington
Vessel Kitchen is excited to celebrate the opening of its Farmington location this weekend with a two-day grand opening extravaganza on January 13th and 14th. This new location will mark the sixth storefront for the locally owned and operated restaurant in its six years since opening. The latest Vessel addition will debut at Station Park in Farmington, Utah.
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
utahstories.com
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
KUTV
Where to find high quality furniture in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
kuer.org
The future of outdoor recreation can’t afford to keep showing itself as ‘white alone’
The drive for diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces is in full gear at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Salt Lake City. Outside of the showcased racks of trendy clothing and state-of-the-art equipment hangs a new reality: The industry’s future may hinge on welcoming in more people of color.
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
KSLTV
Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. “I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful,” Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
kpcw.org
Emergency physician explains benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy
Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.
etvnews.com
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
