Park City, UT

saltlakemagazine.com

Things to do During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner, and my email is already enduring a daily barrage of PR releases announcing private screenings, afterparties, panels, chef tastings, opening night celebrations, pop-up lounges (pause for inhale), fireside chats, live performances, and celebrity appearances. All that is to say—there’s a hell of a lot to do up at Park City this month. So if you’re looking for an activity once you’ve finished up your film screenings, I thought I’d put my besieged inbox to good use. Here you’ll find a list of ways to go beyond the screen at this year’s Sundance festival.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Sundance 2023 Q&A: Legacy, New Venues, Themes & Locally Made Films

After going online for two years in a row, Sundance Film Festival is returning to in-person screenings in Park City, Salt Lake and Sundance Mountain Resort from Jan. 24–29. In anticipation of wearing pants again to see a film (just us?), we asked Kim Yutani, director of programming for the festival, a few burning questions about this year’s fest.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Axios

Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show

The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets

PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
onekindesign.com

A sophisticated ski-in, ski-out retreat with dramatic Utah mountain views

This sophisticated ski-in/ski-out retreat was designed by Upwall Design Architects, located in the mountain community of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. From the exterior facade, the architect has created a full-scale, sculptural masterpiece nestled in the mountains. The dramatic entryway creates a show-stopping starting point. A stone pathway leads...
PARK CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Vessel Kitchen Gears Up for Grand Opening in Farmington

Vessel Kitchen is excited to celebrate the opening of its Farmington location this weekend with a two-day grand opening extravaganza on January 13th and 14th. This new location will mark the sixth storefront for the locally owned and operated restaurant in its six years since opening. The latest Vessel addition will debut at Station Park in Farmington, Utah.
FARMINGTON, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City

Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Where to find high quality furniture in Utah

KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
SANDY, UT
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

