BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next few days, temperatures will steadily climb, maxing out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Thursday sees the onset of periods of heavy rain, which will transition to snow as temperatures fall on Friday. Accumulations will likely stay under an inch in the lowlands, but a little more is expected in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO