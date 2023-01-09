Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
US 250 roadwork completion date pushed back a third time
The construction on U.S. 250 in Marion County continues after crews ran into problems at the site, causing another delay in the completion date.
WDTV
Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
Monongalia County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
WDTV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
Morgantown artist releasing debut solo album ‘Appalachian Gothic’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-raised country artist Erik Vincent Huey is releasing his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic,” an album inspired by the struggles of coal miners and the Appalachia coal wars. The album is set to release next Friday, Jan. 20. While writing the album, Huey sought to channel “that spirit of fierce independence […]
WDTV
Impactful system brings rain then snow to NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next few days, temperatures will steadily climb, maxing out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Thursday sees the onset of periods of heavy rain, which will transition to snow as temperatures fall on Friday. Accumulations will likely stay under an inch in the lowlands, but a little more is expected in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Restaurant Road Trip: WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ
Barbeque is on the menu for this week's Restaurant Road Trip destination.
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
wvpublic.org
Renewed Focus On Highway Safety After Snow Plow Driver Injuries
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful after two plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over while a driver was spot treating the road. In Wood County, two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77.
