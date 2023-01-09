ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Justice Petitions To Expand Small Business Federal Contracts

More federal financial help may soon be available for West Virginia small businesses. Gov. Jim Justice is petitioning for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston Counties to be added to the state roster as governor-designated HUBZones. “Our great state’s small businesses deserve a fighting chance to show the nation the...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown artist releasing debut solo album ‘Appalachian Gothic’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-raised country artist Erik Vincent Huey is releasing his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic,” an album inspired by the struggles of coal miners and the Appalachia coal wars. The album is set to release next Friday, Jan. 20. While writing the album, Huey sought to channel “that spirit of fierce independence […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Impactful system brings rain then snow to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next few days, temperatures will steadily climb, maxing out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Thursday sees the onset of periods of heavy rain, which will transition to snow as temperatures fall on Friday. Accumulations will likely stay under an inch in the lowlands, but a little more is expected in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wvpublic.org

Renewed Focus On Highway Safety After Snow Plow Driver Injuries

The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful after two plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over while a driver was spot treating the road. In Wood County, two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy