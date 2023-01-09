Nevada man accused of torturing, injuring, abandoning animals after horse found dead

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (TCD) -- A man was arrested and stands accused of abusing, torturing, and neglecting animals after authorities reportedly found malnourished horses and dogs living in feces-covered kennels.

According to a news release from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched on Dec. 8, 2022, after the department received a report that Jon Hickox had six horses on his property that were being neglected. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene and found that one of the horses was dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said the other horses "were in extremely poor condition due to not having food or water for an extended period of time."

Two of the horses reportedly had to be euthanized because they were in such poor condition.

Additionally, according to the Sheriff’s Office, three dogs that were found on the property had been contained in small wire kennels that were full of feces, and they didn’t have access to water.

The remaining horses and dogs were reportedly taken from the property.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.