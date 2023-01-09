Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Leaving For Same Position at SEC School
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have to replace a few staff members this offseason. The Tide already lost its safeties coach, Charles Kelly to Colorado just after the season, now the Tide will have another staff member to replace. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football
JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6
Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama CB earns national Freshman All-American honors
Terrion Arnold has to fend off Earl Little II for an opportunity to start at cornerback next season for the University of Alabama. As a native of Tallahassee, Fla., Arnold played 11 games last season — including seven starts at cornerback. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor and made the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. The former five-star recorded 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon
We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
Paul W. Bryant Tabs Former State Champion To Lead Stampede
On Tuesday evening the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved the hiring of a brand new football coach for the 2023 season for Paul W. Bryant High School. The school board relieved Eldrick Hill of his coaching duties in October. The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education said their goal was...
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
wvtm13.com
Minnesota's biggest Bama fan heading back to class four months after being paralyzed
So, you’re a big Bama fan, eh? You’re still peeved about your team not making the College Football Playoff? You know in your heart that if Bama faced Georgia for the national championship, it would have been a different game?. Allow me to introduce you to one of...
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic
Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
aarp.org
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0