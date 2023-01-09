Terrion Arnold has to fend off Earl Little II for an opportunity to start at cornerback next season for the University of Alabama. As a native of Tallahassee, Fla., Arnold played 11 games last season — including seven starts at cornerback. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor and made the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. The former five-star recorded 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman.

