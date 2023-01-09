ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football

JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6

Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama CB earns national Freshman All-American honors

Terrion Arnold has to fend off Earl Little II for an opportunity to start at cornerback next season for the University of Alabama. As a native of Tallahassee, Fla., Arnold played 11 games last season — including seven starts at cornerback. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor and made the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. The former five-star recorded 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic

Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
BROOKWOOD, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

