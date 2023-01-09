ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office

In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old has been Safely Located

ORIGINAL POST - MISSING TEEN: Kayden Lynn Watkins, 15, was reported as missing "...again on January 10, 2023 by her family." Apparently, someone notified police about her whereabouts and while officers were on route to a known location of where she was seen, she left before the officers arrived. Previously,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
FRANKLIN, TN

