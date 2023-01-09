Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Eddy Nizingabo Wanted by Gallatin Police on Multiple Felony Warrants
BOLO for Eddy Nizingabo DOB 04/12/1993 felony warrants have been obtained for this individuals arrest for theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal simulation. In September 2022 Eddy Nizingabo purchased 2 cellphones from the Phone Zone in Gallatin through the use of a fraudulently obtained credit...
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
murfreesborovoice.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Dickson woman in wheelchair found safe
The TBI reported 67-year-old Sandra Hughes, who is in a wheelchair, has a condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old has been Safely Located
ORIGINAL POST - MISSING TEEN: Kayden Lynn Watkins, 15, was reported as missing "...again on January 10, 2023 by her family." Apparently, someone notified police about her whereabouts and while officers were on route to a known location of where she was seen, she left before the officers arrived. Previously,...
WSMV
Metro Police search for porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a person connected to many packages being stolen from homes in West Nashville. Alice Fair said she is too worried to order another package. In a video captured by Fair’s doorbell camera, a woman can be seen getting out...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Shoplifting Case - Need Help Identifying Subject
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking the community, “Do you know this person?” Evidently, detectives would like to interview a so called “person of interest” in a theft case that occurred last week at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Fort Parkway. According to...
Smyrna Police Looking for Suspects in Ulta Theft Case
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals pictured for theft of merchandise at Ulta in Smyrna.More Crime!. The individuals left the scene driving a black Jeep. Any information please contact Det. Armstrong at 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
MNPD investigate Madison shooting and robbery
Metro Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman Saturday night in Madison. It happened near Gibson Drive.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
Man charged with burglary at short-term rental in East Nashville
Metro police said it happened at a residence on Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
Comments / 2