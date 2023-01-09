Cold stunning events happen at the most inopportune time,” warned Dr. Donna Shaver during the annual Cold Stunned Turtle Training webinar last October. She was right. The week before Christmas, Dr. Phillipe Tissot, TAMU-CC sent out a warning based on prediction models of the approaching cold front. Water temperatures were going to be below the turtle’s threshold of 46.4 degrees F for more than 24 hours just as the Christmas holiday would be starting.

