Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick prioritizes property tax relief ahead of session
(The Center Square) – Ahead of the Texas legislature convening Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laid out 21 priorities he hopes are considered during the 88th legislative session. At the top of the list is property tax relief. According to the Tax Foundation, Texas ranks sixth highest for property...
Groups call on Texas legislature to enact zero growth budget, issue tax cuts
(The Center Square) – Fiscally conservative groups have called on the state legislature to enact a zero growth budget and issue tax cuts to help Texans suffering from inflation after the state comptroller announced the state was expecting a record $188 billion in revenue estimated for 2024-25 biennium and $32.7 billion surplus. Both are a first in state history.
Texas biennial revenue estimate: Record $188.2 billion, $32.7 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – As Texas continues to lead the U.S. in job growth, energy production, population and GDP growth, the state comptroller announced another first for Texas: a record $188.2 billion in revenue for the next two years and a record $32.7 billion surplus. Comptroller Glenn Hegar on...
Texas sales tax revenue nearly $4 billion in December, a 10.5% increase
(The Center Square) – State sales tax revenue was $3.93 billion in December, a 10.5% increase from December 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. As the rate of consumer price inflation increased by 7.7% for the last three months ending in December 2022, total sales tax revenue in Texas increased by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2021.
Turtles rescued during Christmas cold
Cold stunning events happen at the most inopportune time,” warned Dr. Donna Shaver during the annual Cold Stunned Turtle Training webinar last October. She was right. The week before Christmas, Dr. Phillipe Tissot, TAMU-CC sent out a warning based on prediction models of the approaching cold front. Water temperatures were going to be below the turtle’s threshold of 46.4 degrees F for more than 24 hours just as the Christmas holiday would be starting.
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches: Girls State Poll
6. DeSoto (14-4) 7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4) 8. South Grand Prairie (16-6) 9. Denton Braswell (19-4) 10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3) 11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1) 13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4) 14. Flower Mound (20-3) 15. Allen (20-5) 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7) 17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3) 18. Houston...
