45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
Flooding closes Highway 101 ramps; thousands without power across SLO County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for SLO County early Monday morning.
Montecito and Santa Barbara storm: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
Pounding rain prompted major evacuations Monday in Santa Barbara County, including for all of Montecito as well as surrounding communities.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
SFGate
Sinkhole swallows car in Mendocino, leaves residents cut off from road
Heavy rain from the weekend's storm opened up a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County, swallowing up a car and leaving residents and guests of a RV camp stranded. The private road off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits developed a sinkhole on Friday amid storm conditions that swept through Northern California over the holiday weekend. A vehicle on the road eventually dropped into the widening hole in the asphalt and needed to be removed by Caltrans workers, according to MendoFever, but luckily no injuries were reported.
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video of Raging California Flood While Sheltering in Place
The TV personality asked everyone to stay safe and 'to be nicer to Mother Nature, because Mother Nature's not happy with us.'
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
Missing Ventura County man found dead in Ventura River bottom
Authorities on Friday reported that they had located the body of a man missing since early December in the Ventura River bottom. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Casitas Springs-resident Craig William Clark, 69, was reported missing on Dec. 14 by family members after he had not been seen in five days. "Detectives searched the residence of Clark as well as the areas near Clark's residence," a statement said. "No evidence of foul play was discovered."As the investigation continued, search and rescue teams are said to have "reconstructed Mr. Clark's routines and conducted focused neighborhood canvasses" in their search, "utilizing extensive resources, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and public alerts."More than 40 volunteers and search and rescue teams scoured the Casitas Springs area for Clark. The department said that during a search of the Ventura River bottom on Jan. 3, "the mostly concealed body of a male was located. There was no evidence of foul play at the scene and the positioning of the body was consistent with natural river activity."Clark's cause of death is still unknown.
KCRA.com
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
Storm leaves California coastal towns badly damaged -- with more danger on the way
Storms over the last week have killed at least six people, including three who drowned near Sacramento and a toddler who was killed in Sonoma County.
Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
The small coastal town of Montecito, California -- home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe -- has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons after more than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday.
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
Nearly 10,000 gallons of sewage released into SLO County creek during storm
The sewage spill happened over a 12-hour period, the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 vehicles; 4 people escape
Two people were rescued by firefighters and two others got themselves out after driving their vehicles into a sinkhole in Chatsworth Monday night.The sinkhole opened up on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, where Iverson runs just beneath the 118 Freeway, at about 7:20 p.m. Monday.First, a car drove into the opening, then a pickup truck. Two people in the truck got themselves out before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.Two people in the car were reportedly trapped when the truck landed on top. Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews used a ladder over the hole and dropped a firefighter down...
Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures
Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
