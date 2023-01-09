Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (ankle) cleared for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will play Friday in teh team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ayton is dealing with a sprained left ankle. It's why he sat last time out, however, he has officially been cleared to take the floor after entering the day with a questionable tag. Expect Bismack Biyombo to return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) questionable for Boston on Saturday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Hornets for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Charlotte. Brogdon's Saturday projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Celtics. Hayward's Saturday projection incudes...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Middleton was assigned to the G League as he ramps up his return to play, but Saturday will come too soon for him to be active. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) available for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown is dealing with a left quad strain. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Luka Doncic and Co. If Brown starts, Max Christie would likely revert to a bench role.
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves-Game
Chris Paul is on the injury report for Friday's game.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with an Achilles issue and is questionable to face the Bucks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Herro's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) questionable for Memphis on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Clarke continues to deal with hip soreness and is questionable to face Indiana on Saturday. He has been sidelined since December 31st. Clarke is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 20.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (illness) out on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nesmith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Atlanta on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Jalen Smith could continue to start with Nesmith out again.
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
