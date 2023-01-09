Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released

Madigan trial to begin April 1

The racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024.

The trial, which could last up to two months, was scheduled during a status hearing Monday. A federal grand jury indicted Madigan and his confidant Michael McLean after a years-long corruption investigation.

Madigan is accused of leading a criminal enterprise for nearly a decade to enhance his political power and generate income for his allies. McLean’s trial begins in March.

Soldier Field renovation plans released

A development company has released plans for a renovated Soldier Field. Landmark Development said the estimated $2.2 billion project includes more seats and suites, a glass dome and an outdoor concert venue.

The current capacity of Soldier Field is 61,500, the lowest in the NFL. The Bears have made it known that the organization is pursuing a new stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.

Lawmaker pay raise bill signed

Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give lawmakers and others pay raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law.

The measure was praised by the state comptroller for putting $850 million into the state's rainy day fund, but Republicans criticized the pay raises for lawmakers tucked into the legislation that increases their base salaries to $85,000 as “tone deaf.”