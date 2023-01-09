ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, has died at the age of 54. News broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Presley had been rushed to the hospital suffering full cardiac arrest. Paramedics had been called to her Calabasas, California home and administered CPR before taking Presley to the hospital.
CALABASAS, CA
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy