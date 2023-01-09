Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
Yardbarker
RK-Bro likely done, there is concern about Randy Orton’s WWE future
A lot has changed in WWE since Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle last teamed together when they dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown back in May 2022. They started teaming up in early 2021 and became RK-Bro, a fan-favorite...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ringsidenews.com
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
ringsidenews.com
Taya Valkyrie Isn’t Sure About A Return To WWE
2022 was definitely a redefining period for Taya Valkyrie. After a failed stint in WWE, she went across the world, competing in other promotions to emerge as a big star. However, she recently spoke about not being sure whether to return to WWE in the future. Taya Valkyrie spent nearly...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had Issues Working With Stephanie McMahon In WWE
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last week led to a lot of changes due to the shocking turn of events that ensued after the fact. McMahon became the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE. This caused a lot of concern for fans, as they believed McMahon was going to ruin WWE again. In fact, it seems Vince McMahon had issues working with Stephanie McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Fear That WWE Will Release Him Again
Bray Wyatt is definitely a big attraction for WWE today. His resurgence has the WWE Universe excited in a big way. However, with the recent change in management, a fan’s fears that Wyatt’s days in the company are numbered reached his ears. The Eater of Worlds was one...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/13): Honorary Uce Sami Zayn Battles Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled
Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
RK-Bro Tag Team Is Likely Done In WWE
The unlikely alliance of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle came to be known as one of the most exciting teams in WWE. The duo, known as RK-Bro, was last seen together months ago, however, recent reports suggest that WWE is likely done with them as a team. The beginning of...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For RAW This Week
WWE is known to produce some of the most exciting professional wrestling content every week on its flagship shows. However, to make the television product even better for the audience, management can sometimes implement last-minute script changes. According to Fightful’s paywall, one of those last-minute changes was during the main...
411mania.com
Various News: WWE Playlist Looks At Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Details On Tonight’s Young Rock, Free Episode of NJPW Strong
– The latest edition of WWE playlist looks at the entire history of Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in the company. – The latest free episode of NJPW Strong is now online, from June 11, 2022. – Tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC feature the following plot: “Miami, 1998:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on Plans for Several Returns at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE officials are still working on surprise plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A new report from PWInsider notes that Logan Paul is absolutely being discussed for an appearance at The Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. Paul...
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone Accused Of Snubbing Pro Wrestling Legend
Sasha Banks became one of the hottest topics of discussion last year after she walked out during a May episode of Monday Night RAW. A lot of speculation ensued for the months that followed. When all was said and done, Banks would make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, debuting as Mercedes Mone. That being said, it seems Mone has been accused of snubbing a pro wrestling legend.
