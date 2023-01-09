Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.

