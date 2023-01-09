ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Journal

Delmarva chicken ammonia debate remains up in the air

For more than two years, scientific instruments positioned near chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore did what few humans would volunteer to do: sniff the air. Their purpose was to help clear up a debate about whether the ammonia-laced air emitted by the region’s chicken farms poses health risks to nearby residents and threatens progress toward the Chesapeake Bay’s restoration.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters

A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
MARYLAND STATE
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
proptalk.com

Second Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show returns for a second year to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, MD, January 20-22. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the show will feature over 30 Maryland boat dealers showcasing new boats and marine equipment, including sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, and more. Boats of every size and for every budget will be on display. The show will also feature over 100 vendors, live music, free educational seminars, a food court (including fresh/local oysters), and plenty of free parking. Don’t know about you, but the only thing that can make winter more bearable is to head inside and ogle pretty boats and dream about the summer season with fellow Bay lovers. We hope to see you there!
TIMONIUM, MD
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee Announce Inaugural Entertainment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Moore-Miller Inauguration Committee and the incoming First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman Dave Miller, Honorary Chair and Co-Chair of The People's Ball: Celebrating the Inauguration of Wes Moore & Aruna Miller, are thrilled announced the full lineup of performers for upcoming Inaugural events, Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Best Korean Barbecue Restaurants in the DC Area

The DC area’s Korean barbecue scene has expanded greatly in recent years. It’s no longer all pork belly and beef ribs, K-Pop, and soju (though there’s plenty of that too). Now, you can also find dry-aging programs, chic upscale dining rooms, and sophisticated cocktail and wine lists. Here are some of our favorite spots, new and old, to gather a group around a tabletop grill.
GEORGIA STATE
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

