foxbaltimore.com
Captain of ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay surrenders pilot's license
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The captain of the Ever Forward - the ship that was grounded in the Chesapeake Bay last year - has given up his pilotage license in Maryland and has agreed to never seek one again, according to a consent decree. The cargo ship was traveling from...
Bay Journal
Delmarva chicken ammonia debate remains up in the air
For more than two years, scientific instruments positioned near chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore did what few humans would volunteer to do: sniff the air. Their purpose was to help clear up a debate about whether the ammonia-laced air emitted by the region’s chicken farms poses health risks to nearby residents and threatens progress toward the Chesapeake Bay’s restoration.
Washingtonian.com
The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters
A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
kiss951.com
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
ducks.org
Migration Alert: Chesapeake Bay Area Hunters Face Shifting Conditions, Decent Waterfowl Numbers
A few days of sustained below-freezing temperatures in Virginia and Maryland over the holidays created opportunities for hunters with access to open water to enjoy some great gunning. Wood ducks, though, which have been a staple for much of the season, mostly skedaddled south during the freeze. Josh Homyack, Maryland...
proptalk.com
Second Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show
The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show returns for a second year to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, MD, January 20-22. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the show will feature over 30 Maryland boat dealers showcasing new boats and marine equipment, including sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, and more. Boats of every size and for every budget will be on display. The show will also feature over 100 vendors, live music, free educational seminars, a food court (including fresh/local oysters), and plenty of free parking. Don’t know about you, but the only thing that can make winter more bearable is to head inside and ogle pretty boats and dream about the summer season with fellow Bay lovers. We hope to see you there!
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
CBM Gets Agency Insight from Md. Natural Resources Police Leader upon Retirement
The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are the authorities who show up in some of the Bay’s biggest boating emergencies and scariest moments on the water. They also enforce laws protecting and regulating the Chesapeake Bay’s crucial resources, like rockfish and crabs. This week, NRP’s leader, Col. G....
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
foxbaltimore.com
Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee Announce Inaugural Entertainment
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Moore-Miller Inauguration Committee and the incoming First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman Dave Miller, Honorary Chair and Co-Chair of The People's Ball: Celebrating the Inauguration of Wes Moore & Aruna Miller, are thrilled announced the full lineup of performers for upcoming Inaugural events, Thursday.
Washingtonian.com
The Best Korean Barbecue Restaurants in the DC Area
The DC area’s Korean barbecue scene has expanded greatly in recent years. It’s no longer all pork belly and beef ribs, K-Pop, and soju (though there’s plenty of that too). Now, you can also find dry-aging programs, chic upscale dining rooms, and sophisticated cocktail and wine lists. Here are some of our favorite spots, new and old, to gather a group around a tabletop grill.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
