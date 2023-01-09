Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries

The Sex and the City revival isn’t just reviving Miranda’s red hair in the second season. The “And Just Like That…” Instagram account posted a photo Friday showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) hand-in-hand on a New York City street, years after the duo parted ways before she ultimately ended up with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Shaw’s return for season two of the HBO Max series was confirmed in August, although the capacity of his role isn’t known. Shaw last appeared in Sex and the City 2, married with kids at the time. Whether or not Aidan and Carrie are rekindling their relationship or the marketing team is just trolling, that’s something fans can’t help but wonder about until season two drops.Read it at Instagram

