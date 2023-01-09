ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mexia News

Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
