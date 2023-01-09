ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen, now it is nearly $5.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Cara McDonald on the Daily J: Where Does Up North Begin?

Our Executive Editor Cara McDonald sat down with Zach Clark of WWJ Newsradio 950’s The Daily J podcast to discuss where Up North begins, here’s the verdict. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. .Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Stage set for tax cut fight as Michigan Democrats, Republicans unveil dueling plans

Michiganders could see a tax cut coming in the near future, but it could be a hard fought battle if Republicans in the legislature have anything to say about it. Members of the House and Senate convened for their first session of the new term Wednesday, Jan. 11, dropping a series of bills shortly after its adjournment that hope to hit at several hot topics.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Northern Michigan sees higher rates of flu and COVID-19

COVID-19 and influenza are spreading faster in northern Michigan than the state average. At a press conference on Tuesday, Munson Healthcare updated the public on the spread of respiratory illnesses in the region. Most of Michigan has dropped to a “moderate” level of flu infections. But here, flu activity is...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy