ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tickets go fast for P-22 celebration of life event at Greek Theatre

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfbqP_0k8pKgx100
P-22, "the Hollywood Cat." | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

Free tickets for a “celebration of life” in honor of famed Southland mountain lion P-22 were quickly distributed Monday, but organizers said the Feb. 4 event at the Greek Theatre will be live-streamed for those who were unable to snag a seat.

The event is free, but tickets are required. The tickets became available at 9 a.m. Monday through Ticketmaster, but by midday they were all claimed.

Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area assured residents via Twitter that “there will be a live stream of the celebration,” although exact details were still being finalized.

No other details of the event itself have been released, but the two-hour celebration is expected to include musical performances, dancing and food, along with people speaking “about their connections to P-22.”

The cougar was euthanized Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.

The mountain lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his recent roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.

Known as the “Hollywood Cat,” P-22 became the face of the NPS’s program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits were documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.

He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS’ study of Southland lions. He is believed to have been born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny, nine-square- mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world.

Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion.

He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.

After he was captured last month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Experts ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where he was being treated, to spare him further suffering.

“P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life- shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome,” according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cat’s remains have since been taken to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, but exactly what will be done with them remains unknown.

Local tribal leaders — who consider cougars to be sacred — have objected to the suggestion that the mountain lion be placed on display at the museum, arguing instead that he be buried in Griffith Park.

“Decisions regarding next steps will continue to be made together with local tribes, with more information provided as it becomes available,” museum officials said in a statement last month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Southland basks in the sun but more rain is coming

The Southland basked in a dry day Wednesday, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles. Forecasters said the region can expect dry conditions for the next couple days, with temperatures...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Rain again douses SoCal as latest storm passes through

Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches were in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the death in a statement to various media outlets, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.
CALABASAS, CA
HeySoCal

LAHSA announces changes for 2023 homeless count

Following some criticism over the accuracy of its annual homeless count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced some changes Wednesday for its count this year. The changes include a new app to count unsheltered people, built by a “new vendor with years of experience developing apps” for similar counts, according to a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia, Arcadia seek volunteers for upcoming homeless counts

Monrovia and Arcadia will once again take part in Los Angeles County’s Point-In-Time Homeless count, and both cities seek volunteers. The data collected tracks the local homeless population and is used to better design programs and provide resources to serve people who are unhoused, according to announcements from both cities. The annual homeless census, which the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority coordinates, also enables officials to plan services and programs that appropriately address local needs, assess the level of homelessness in specific areas and identify strengths and shortfalls in a locale’s current homelessness assistance efforts.
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

LA council bans nighttime access to Ballona Wetlands areas

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste — which has caused “significant damage” to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations trend downward in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued gliding down this week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-infected patients have been going up and down since a steady rise ended on Dec. 7. There were 346 patients hospitalized last Thursday, but that number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Weekly_1/9/2023

Arcadia Weekly_1/9/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. Pasadena Independent_1/9/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. Pasadena Independent_1/5/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 05, 2023. Arcadia Weekly_1/5/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 05, 2023. Monrovia Weekly_1/5/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 02, 2023. Arcadia Weekly_1/2/2023 by...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

Overturned fuel truck blocks 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A big rig loaded with propane overturned this morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council extends homelessness state of emergency

The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy