Evansville, IN

My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
My 1053 WJLT

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
103GBF

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
My 1053 WJLT

A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023

If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
WISH-TV

Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here’s What to Expect at the Inaugural Event

Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
My 1053 WJLT

Could the 2024 Indiana High School Wrestling State Finals Be Held in Evansville?

High School wrestling isn't just a sport in the Evansville area, it is a lifestyle. Many students who wrestle for area schools usually aren't the first in their families to do so. They either had a parent, older siblings, cousins, or uncles precede them on the mat at some point in time. For those in our area good enough to advance to the state finals in 2024, it's possible they won't have to travel to Indianapolis to compete for the gold.
WEHT/WTVW

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
95.3 MNC

Some Indiana state parks offering year-round camping

Got the itch for camping, but you don’t want to wait for spring? It turns out many Indiana state parks offer camping year-round. Several offer heated modern comfort stations (restrooms and showers) and/or a single water source through part, or all, of winter. Pokagon State Park, Campground 3 is...
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Daniel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier children and looking for loving families. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 13-year-old Daniel. Click here to learn more about him.
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

