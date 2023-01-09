Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
Woman Shares Throwback Photo of Monkeys Playing on the a Ship at Southern Indiana Zoo
Having moved to southern Indiana as a young mom back in 1997, I missed a lot of really cool things that are no longer around. One of which was going to Mesker Park Zoo and seeing the Monkey Ship with actual monkeys playing in and around it. What was the...
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
WISH-TV
Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
Evansville’s Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here’s What to Expect at the Inaugural Event
Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
Could the 2024 Indiana High School Wrestling State Finals Be Held in Evansville?
High School wrestling isn't just a sport in the Evansville area, it is a lifestyle. Many students who wrestle for area schools usually aren't the first in their families to do so. They either had a parent, older siblings, cousins, or uncles precede them on the mat at some point in time. For those in our area good enough to advance to the state finals in 2024, it's possible they won't have to travel to Indianapolis to compete for the gold.
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
Evansville Turns Blue April 1, 2023 The Smurfs Great Escape Immersive Experience
This is not an April Fool's Prank! You really can help save The Smurfs. If you are a parent of a teen or younger kids, this is a good time to educate them about one of the most iconic animated series ever created. I'm talking about The Smurfs!. Treasured Collectable...
The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay
JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
95.3 MNC
Some Indiana state parks offering year-round camping
Got the itch for camping, but you don’t want to wait for spring? It turns out many Indiana state parks offer camping year-round. Several offer heated modern comfort stations (restrooms and showers) and/or a single water source through part, or all, of winter. Pokagon State Park, Campground 3 is...
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Daniel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier children and looking for loving families. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 13-year-old Daniel. Click here to learn more about him.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0