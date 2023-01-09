Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview
Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
Taylor Swift: The life story you may not know
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Born in 1989, the songstress had a fairly normal childhood, spending her early years on a Christmas tree farm with her parents and younger brother. At 14, the family moved to […]
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
NME
Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million
“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Lenny Kravitz Posted His Booty Cheek On Instagram, And Here It Is
Lisa Bonet really knows how to pick 'em.
Ok Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Popculture
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
ETOnline.com
SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift, Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Singer's Album
SZA and Taylor Swift may be duking it out on the Billboard charts, but it's all love in real life! The "Kill Bill" singer shut down whispers of an alleged beef caused by the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album last month and its straight shot up the charts.
Olivia Wilde shares cryptic message about love after Harry Styles breakup
Olivia Wilde shared a cryptic message about love on Tuesday, nearly two months after she and Harry Styles broke up. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” read the post on the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s Instagram Story, featuring a still from the 2004 romantic drama “Tropical Malady.” Page Six confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, had called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told us at the time. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The insider...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Bustle
Taylor Swift Surprised The 1975 Crowd With The First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero”
Taylor Swift is currently preparing to embark on The Eras Tour, and she’s getting in some good practice courtesy of one of her favorite bands. On Jan. 12, Swift surprised fans at The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour stop at London’s O2 Arena, where she gave the first performance of her Billboard No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero.” The 11-time Grammy winner also helped the group perform their 2013 track “The City.”
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Concert To Perform ‘Anti-Hero’: Watch
We absolutely love a Taylor Swift, 33, cameo! The songstress made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London on Jan. 12 to perform the acoustic version of her hit song “Anti-Hero.” While belting out the track, Taylor rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress, which she stylishly paired with silver platform heels. The 33-year-old also opted to wear her blonde tresses in a chic updo for the evening on stage. In addition, while having fun in London with the band, Taylor held up a cocktail beverage and toasted the crowd!
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Divisive Taylor Swift Remarks Matt Healy Made Clearly Buried After 1975 Gig
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a 1975 show in London alongside the group's singer, whose past comments about the pop star had been criticized.
