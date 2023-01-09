ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
Taylor Swift: The life story you may not know

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Born in 1989, the songstress had a fairly normal childhood, spending her early years on a Christmas tree farm with her parents and younger brother. At 14, the family moved to […]
Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million

“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors

Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Olivia Wilde shares cryptic message about love after Harry Styles breakup

Olivia Wilde shared a cryptic message about love on Tuesday, nearly two months after she and Harry Styles broke up. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” read the post on the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s Instagram Story, featuring a still from the 2004 romantic drama “Tropical Malady.” Page Six confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, had called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told us at the time. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The insider...
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Taylor Swift Surprised The 1975 Crowd With The First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift is currently preparing to embark on The Eras Tour, and she’s getting in some good practice courtesy of one of her favorite bands. On Jan. 12, Swift surprised fans at The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour stop at London’s O2 Arena, where she gave the first performance of her Billboard No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero.” The 11-time Grammy winner also helped the group perform their 2013 track “The City.”
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Concert To Perform ‘Anti-Hero’: Watch

We absolutely love a Taylor Swift, 33, cameo! The songstress made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London on Jan. 12 to perform the acoustic version of her hit song “Anti-Hero.” While belting out the track, Taylor rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress, which she stylishly paired with silver platform heels. The 33-year-old also opted to wear her blonde tresses in a chic updo for the evening on stage. In addition, while having fun in London with the band, Taylor held up a cocktail beverage and toasted the crowd!
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...

