Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Closing Indefinitely
The legendary venue might re-open later this year
FOX2now.com
Pet of the Week: Chaos
This week's Pet of The Week is Chaos. #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt? Keyway Game Night, Supper Club, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop. New year, new you: keep your fitness resolutions …. Eccentric Healing Plus has services like massage and energy healing to help people stick to their New Year's fitness goals. New operating...
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
stlpublicradio.org
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
mymoinfo.com
Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock – Service 1/15/23 At 2 P.M.
Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre, died Friday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation...
Newscast livestreams delayed on FOX2Now.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will begin making its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on FOX2Now.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will also continue...
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Traditional Music Festival Founder George Portz passes away
(Shiloh, Illinois, Festus) For the past 32 years, George Portz of Shiloh, Illinois showcased the Traditional Music Festival which eventually found its home at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Sadly, George passed away over the weekend at the age of 70. The Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry, says George was such a great person to work with.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
mymoinfo.com
Hartford Harris – Service 1/14/23 Noon
Hartford Harris of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be at noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial is at Martin-Trask Cemetery. Visitation for Hartford Harris is Saturday from 10 to noon at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
saucemagazine.com
9 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month
Bathed in golden light, the luxurious dining room at Wright’s Tavern is a welcoming sight. Party vibes abound while servers bustle about wearing jackets and ties, providing friendly service with a touch of formality. Start with the Martini and the Car, a cross between a martini with a twist and a dirty martini. It combines two kinds of vermouth, orange bitters and Ford’s gin. Served with three huge, green olives (pro tip: request the blue cheese-stuffed olives if you’re a fan) and a sidecar of extra cocktail to top off your tipple, the fun never ends. Nothing pairs with the martini better than the thick, golden Tavern onion rings.
mymoinfo.com
Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.
Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
mymoinfo.com
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
St. Louis native Evan Peters wins Golden Globe for Jeffrey Dahmer role
Evan Peters, the Golden Globe Award winner for "Best Actor in a Limited Series," is from St. Louis, Missouri. He recently accepted his 2023 award.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
mymoinfo.com
Allen Joseph Newell – Service – 01/17/23 at 1 p.m.
Allen Joseph Newell of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 55. The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at 1 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Allen Newell is Tuesday from...
