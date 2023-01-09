Volunteers Needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count

Lead Volunteers are needed for the annual Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5am to 12pm. An online training session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. To register, visit mesaaz.gov/PITCount

The City of Mesa is looking for volunteers to participate in the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Salvation Army, Building 3, 241 E. 6th St. for an orientation at 5 a.m. before getting assigned to their project locations.

The MAG 2022 Point-In-Time Homeless Street Count is a one-day count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County so local communities can better meet their needs. The count includes a brief survey to identify some of the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness in our community. Cities, such as Mesa, that receive federal funding for homeless assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) must conduct an annual comprehensive count. This helps local governments and nonprofit organizations more effectively allocate resources necessary to meet the homeless population’s needs.

Volunteers must be 18 or older. They will be deployed in groups of two to four, including an officer or someone who has participated in the count before. They will count and interview homeless individuals and their families in various parts of Mesa. No prior experience is needed, but volunteers must participate in an online training session on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be supplied with water, coffee and a light breakfast when they arrive for the event. To register, visit www.mesaaz.gov/PITCount.