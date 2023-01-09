Titans to interview Bills exec Malik Boyd for GM vacancy

The Tennessee Titans’ search for a new general manager has kicked off in earnest, with the team already requesting to interview several executives from around the NFL for their vacancy.

Now, we can add Buffalo Bills senior director of pro personnel, Malik Boyd, who is set to interview for the Titans’ job, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Boyd, 52, previously interviewed for the Houston Texans’ vacancy back in 2020. Before joining the Bills in 2017, Boyd spent 12 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, serving as a scout for 10 of them.

He also spent a brief stint in the NFL as a player from 1994-95.

This is the fifth reported interview the Titans are lining up. Earlier in the day it was reported the team had requested interviews with four other executives, one from the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and two from the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the five aforementioned candidates, Titans interim GM and vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort, will also interview.

Follow along with our tracker below for all of the latest reported news surrounding the Titans’ general manager search.