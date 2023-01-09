ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans to interview Bills exec Malik Boyd for GM vacancy

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKQCw_0k8p8nwn00

The Tennessee Titans’ search for a new general manager has kicked off in earnest, with the team already requesting to interview several executives from around the NFL for their vacancy.

Now, we can add Buffalo Bills senior director of pro personnel, Malik Boyd, who is set to interview for the Titans’ job, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Boyd, 52, previously interviewed for the Houston Texans’ vacancy back in 2020. Before joining the Bills in 2017, Boyd spent 12 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, serving as a scout for 10 of them.

He also spent a brief stint in the NFL as a player from 1994-95.

This is the fifth reported interview the Titans are lining up. Earlier in the day it was reported the team had requested interviews with four other executives, one from the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and two from the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the five aforementioned candidates, Titans interim GM and vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort, will also interview.

Follow along with our tracker below for all of the latest reported news surrounding the Titans’ general manager search.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady responds to reports linking him to Raiders, Dolphins

No matter how many times Tom Brady picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over everybody else, there still seems to be another rumor or report trying to send him to another NFL team. Brady is set to be a free agent again after the 2022 season, and while some have tried to connect potential dots between him and other teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, the GOAT clearly remains focused on the task at hand.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Third Georgia TE enters transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a lot of pieces in the tight end room this offseason.Veteran tight end Ryland Goede has entered the transfer portal. He is likely looking for more playing time. Georgia still has excellent 2023 tight end recruits and returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. Ryland Goede...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock

The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy