Read full article on original website
Related
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A New Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and discuss in the video above the importance to walking your dog daily.
The Ultimate Amarillo Dinner? Which Restaurants Are You Pairing?
One thing we have plenty of here in Amarillo is restaurants. It seems that anytime a new business is opening, it's a new restaurant. Now, I'm not complaining about this at all. Having a ton of options for eating is a good thing. We don't always want the same thing,...
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo
So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
KFDA
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
Want A Good Meal? Stay Away From These Amarillo Restaurants.
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
KFDA
Amarillo police activity at NW 9th and N Mississippi
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area. Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene. More information will be given once...
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
KFDA
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
KFDA
SWAT situation at 9th and Mississippi resolved, suspect not found in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were serving a warrant in the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad was also on scene. During the police activity a couple of smoke bombs were deployed in the home. According to officials, the person they were looking...
The Community of Tulia Mourns After Devastating Accident
The community of Tulia, Texas is in mourning after a wreck involving multiple teenagers. On Sunday, January 8th at 4 am, emergency services were called out to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 86. Four teenagers were involved in the wreck. Two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and a 15-year-old died from injuries after being transported to a local hospital. The other 3 were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
How a Split Second in Amarillo Can Cause a Nightmare for Many
All it takes is one split second to change everything. One mistake can cost you everything. It can also cost someone their life. That is what we found out back in August of last year. On August 26, 2022, Lloyd McMaster was doing what he did very often. He was...
New Year Brings New Food to Westgate Mall Food Court in Amarillo
Westgate took a hit last year when they lost a few food places in the food court. Places that have been around for a bit. Both Sonic and Corn Dog 7 were gone. So there has been some prime real estate in the mall for some great food places to move in.
The Origin was a Cleaners, Beautiful Body Art Now Exits the Doors
Amarillo is a city with a rich history. In fact, you might now know just how rich history is until you start scrolling through an old newspaper. You can find out a lot about the history of Amarillo, just by the ads in a copy of a newspaper from a bygone era. That's what I was doing. I found a copy of the Amarillo Globe-News Sunday from 1938 and as I'm flipping through the pages I ran across an ad for Shaw-Graves Cleaners.
Top 10 salons and spas in Amarillo for a relaxing moment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Life can be stressful, and many may consider relaxation a necessary part of recharging after a taxing time. Amarillo has some great salons and med spas that provide messages, facials, and nail services which can prepare one for the demanding week ahead. Wanderlog is an itinerary and road trip planner app […]
Come and Listen To The Local Sounds of Amarillo
Like any city, Amarillo's got plenty of local musicians but the tricky question that can stump any enjoyed of live music around here might be the question of "well, where is it"? And especially if you are into specific subgenres such as jazz, or soul, finding musicians in the 806 who cater to that audience may prove difficult to find.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0