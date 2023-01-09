Read full article on original website
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days
Anthony Anderson, 28, of Saginaw, has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting of two men at 51 Sessions Recording Studio, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, were rushed to Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. Terrell was pronounced dead, and Brown was in critical condition. Brown’s condition has since improved. Anderson was arraigned Monday on open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and multiple weapons charges. According to the Lansing State Journal, he was denied bond by 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey after stating he has a “son on the way.” Godsey said there is a “high likelihood” he will be convicted, and he poses too high of a public safety concern to be released. Anderson, who has a record of multiple assault and weapons charges, was arrested on Jan. 4 for a parole violation after he was discovered to be one of the drivers in a two-car crash in Saginaw Township. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344. (See related story)
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
WNEM
New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Family’s Donation of 35 Classic Cars Sold for $2.3 Million
The 35 classic cars donated to Northwood University by an Isabella County businessman have been auctioned off and are bringing in $2.3 million to the university. The cars were a unique donation by Mike and Diane Morey for the school to use however they wanted. They were auctioned off in Florida last Friday.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
WNEM
Loaded gun brought to Pinconning Middle School, 13-year-old arrested, police say
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an eight-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School. The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said administration was made aware of a student with a possible weapon about 1:45 p.m. and the student was...
Trial begins for Saginaw man accused of running down man with truck, killing him in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — On a rainy night two Novembers ago, a Saginaw man confronted a motorist parked in his driveway, blaring his pickup truck’s horn. The confrontation turned violent when the truck drove forward, plowing into the man before it. Days later, the struck man, 57-year-old Douglas E....
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
abc12.com
Police situation unfolding in Davison neighborhood
DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening. Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
wkzo.com
Man officially charged in Lansing murder
LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0