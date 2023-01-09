Some basins have seen a drop, percentage wise, in their snowpack from December to this month. Most of that decrease occurring in western Oregon. “So, we have been seeing some warmer temperatures in comparison to what we had in November and December," noted Matt Warbritton is with NRCS Oregon. "But we're just getting not as much storm impacts in those parts of the state like the southern basins east of the Cascades crest are seeing.”

