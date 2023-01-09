Read full article on original website
Related
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
NOAA Seeks Comment for 2023 Rules on Washington Salmon Fisheries
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking the public's input regarding the development of management measures regarding salmon fisheries in Washington State among other West Coast States. NOAA is making the ask to aid in the creation of the management measure that will guide commercial, tribal, and recreational...
Oregon To Receive Millions To Expand Broadband
Oregon is expected to get between $400 million and $1 billion from the federal government over several years to expand broadband access. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said an audit of the Oregon Broadband Office finds it needs funding to add staff, to administer and distribute the funds. “The Broadband...
Another Oregon County Set to Vote on Joining Idaho
There is still a long way to go, but as we reported earlier this week, the Great Idaho Movement keeps chugging and inching along. Wallowa County voters will decide if they wish to join Idaho, coming in May. The Greater Idaho Movement, which began to pick up steam a couple...
This is More Common in Tri-Cities, and Washington, Than You Think
Today is one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of days marked on the calendar for us to make a note. Many of these days are to celebrate certain foods, items, or inventions. Some, like today, are meant to raise awareness about an issue that is arguably the biggest issue you don't hear enough about... today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
These 3 Vehicles Don’t Need to Be Registered in Washington State
These Vehicles In Washington State Are Exempt From Registration. Driving a vehicle on the roads of Washington State requires that it be registered with the Washington Department of Licensing but there are 3 different types of vehicles that don't need to be registered in the state of Washington. As a...
Would You Bury Family in Your Yard? It May Become Legal in Washington
A bill sponsored by 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen may soon allow you to bury family members in your backyard, front yard, side of your home...on any property you privately own. Say What?. HB 1037, Concerning Family Burial Grounds, would give "a natural person" the ability to declare property...
Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?
With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
Taste Washington Events Announced
Ticket for the full slate of Taste Washington events go on sale Wednesday, January 11th at 12:00 p.m. PST. Presented alongside Taste Washington’s iconic Seminar Series and Grand Tasting, which went on sale last month, is a robust line up of new and refreshed Signature Events taking place at venues throughout the greater Seattle area. Taste Washington kicks off this year with Field to Table at Lumen Field February 3rd through the 18th.
Enough is Enough? Milton-Freewater Closes Park Over Vandalism
A popular park in Milton Freewater, OR is closed 'for good', or at least for some time. Marie Dorian Park, which is just south of town, and alongside the Walla Walla River, has been padlocked and closed to the public. The City of Milton Freewater posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday, which read in part:
Big Horn Sheep Among Animals To Be Monitored Through GPS Collars
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is conducting a series of aerial capture and release operations in North Central Washington. Bighorn sheep, mule deer, and mountain goats will be captured and fitted with GPS collars, before being released back into the wild. Data from the collars will used to...
Oregon Snowpack Takes A Step Backwards From December
Some basins have seen a drop, percentage wise, in their snowpack from December to this month. Most of that decrease occurring in western Oregon. “So, we have been seeing some warmer temperatures in comparison to what we had in November and December," noted Matt Warbritton is with NRCS Oregon. "But we're just getting not as much storm impacts in those parts of the state like the southern basins east of the Cascades crest are seeing.”
Nooksack River Closed To Fishing
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed all fishing in the Nooksack River, including all forks, this weekend. The closure will remain in place until further notice. WDFW said hatchery steelhead returns to the Kendall Creek Hatchery on the North Fork Nooksack are well short of broodstock needs. Prohibiting...
