Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
The Dolphins Have A Surprise Starting QB This Weekend
Bridgewater could be called upon should something happen to Skylar Thompson, but the team is preparing to go with Thompson at the helm. Thompson has started two games for the Dolphins this season. His first career start came against the Minnesota Vikings but was relieved by Bridgewater after suffering a...
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward makes decision on football future
Following the Steelers' regular-season finale, DT Cameron Heyward seemed to be questioning his future. After wanting to "take time to think," he's made his decision. "I don't think I'm retiring right now," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast. "I gotta give my body time to rest ... I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Colts Owner Confirms A Major HC Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are on the hunt for a new head coach. It appears that interim coach, and former player Jeff Saturday was not their long-term answer, and are now beginning interviews for their next coach. It’s not often that an owner is the one to break news to the...
Raiders 2-Round Mock Draft: Defense Finally Gets Reinforcements
It is now officially mock draft season, fellas, with the Las Vegas Raiders having no postseason! You all are misguided in your desire for the Raiders to select a quarterback early. Everyone is eager to pull the trigger. There is no need to use their first or second round pick on a quarterback because Tom Brady is heading to Vegas. Also, let’s concentrate on the Raiders’ defense, which is in serious need of some reinforcements. The Raiders’ defense, according to ESPN, allows the fourth-most pass yards per game and the seventh-most overall yards per game. Let’s address the defensive needs in this two-round mock draft.
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals-Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are in for a tough matchup against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has Joe Burrow been an MVP candidate throughout the whole season, but they may not have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center. That severely hampers their chances against a team that’s fresh off...
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk suggests Brock Purdy could improve in playoffs
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has suggested fans haven't yet seen the best of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy this season. "I’m starting to know him now, getting to work with him a little more, being able to talk with him a little more, just talking football, seeing the type of dude he is," Aiyuk said of Purdy on Wednesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole Miss. That leaves Alabama with a significant staff opening that Nick Saban will need to fill.
Did Ravens' Sammy Watkins call Lamar Jackson out ahead of Bengals game?
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed to call quarterback Lamar Jackson out regarding the injury Jackson is dealing with ahead of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals. "In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt," Watkins explained in comments shared by Mike Florio of Pro...
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
