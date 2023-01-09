ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourArlington

Original jazz riffs, Berklee collaboration planned at AHS

The Jazz Composers Alliance Orchestra, made up of Berklee professors, plans to offer original riffs at Arlington High School. Two of the composers, Mimi Rabson and Dave Harris, are Arlington residents. The orchestra is set to collaborate with the AHS Jazz Band in a free concert scheduled for 7 p.m....
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Deadline Friday for development-grant applications

The Town of Arlington’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 49 Application is now available. The Department of Planning and Community Development invites applications for projects including affordable housing, economic development, parks, public facilities, and infrastructure, and public services from eligible applicants. Town planning invites applications for projects,...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Overnight parking pilot may begin this spring

Arlington could begin piloting an overnight parking program as early as May, said Chair Lenard Diggins at the Select Board meeting held Jan. 9. The long-discussed pilot would run for six months, allowing the board to collect data that would inform a decision about the future of an overnight street-parking ban that has been in place for decades.
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

15 ways to make 2023 your year to reduce waste

Amy Speare of Zero Waste Arlington submitted the following New Year's resolutions about waste. The group is an advocacy and education-focused town committee, working at both the local and state levels to effect change and reduce our waste. Follow Zero Waste Arlington on Facebook or visit its website. Protecting the...
ARLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy