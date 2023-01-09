ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

3 Norwalk Men Busted With Drugs, Gun, Following Investigation, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT1yG_0k8p0RlN00
Isaiah Brown, Jermaine Joseph, and Xavier Joseph Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Three Fairfield County men have been charged with the alleged sale of drugs following a four-month investigation.

The men were arrested in Norwalk on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 21 Osborne Ave.

According to Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, the arrests come on the heels of a four-month investigation into drug sales in Norwalk.

During the warrant search, investigators seized crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, Blake said.

The three arrested included: Xavier Joseph, age 21; Jermaine Joseph, age 20, and Isaiah Brown, age 20, all of Norwalk.

Charges for Xavier Joseph and Jermaine Joseph included:

  • Sale of narcotics
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

In addition, Xavier Joseph had two failure-to-appear arrest warrants. He was held on a $175,000 bond.

Jermaine Joseph was held on a $25,000 bond.

Isaiah Brown was charged with possession of a firearm and violation of a protective order. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Comments / 1

 

