Read full article on original website
Related
kqradio.com
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling sweeps quad at Saydel
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team made the trip to south on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. Joining the Cowboys were the host Eagles, West Marshall and Perry. CGD kicked off the night against West Marshall, as Mack Seaba opened the night...
kqradio.com
Webster City basketball sweeps doubleheader at Southeast Valley
The Webster City Lynx basketball teams made the trip to Gowrie on Tuesday night, to face off with the Southeast Valley Jaguars in non-conference action. Webster City’s girls entered with a 2-9 overall record, while Webster City’s boys entered at 7-0 and ranked #7 in Class 3A according to the IHSAA.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove basketball splits doubleheader with Forest City
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams made the long trip north on Tuesday night, to face off with the Forest City Indians in Top of Iowa Conference play in Forest City. Eagle Grove’s girls entered with a 1-8 record, while Eagle Grove’s boys entered with a similar 1-8 record.
kqradio.com
Roland-Story, South Hamilton splits basketball doubleheader
The South Hamilton Hawks and Roland-Story Norsemen basketball teams collided for the first time the season at Bill Marsh Court in Jewell, as the original meeting scheduled for December 16th was postponed due to a winter storm. South Hamilton’s girls entered at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play and ranked #11 in Class 2A per the IGHSAU, as Roland-Story entered at 6-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. South Hamilton’s boys entered at 6-3 overall and 4-2 conference play, as Roland-Story entered at 9-0 and 6-0 in conference play and ranked #3 in Class 2A per the IHSAA.
kqradio.com
Roland Story will hold a special school board election on February 14.
Voters in the Roland Story Community School District will head to the polls on Tuesday,February 14 to select a new school board member. The Roland Story school board last Tuesday night approved a resolution for the special election to fill the vacancy. The election is being called after the resignation on December 12 of Jasmine Goeders. Goeders resigned in the wake of the district’s handling of the Kade Blume assault case. The winner in the election will fill the remaining term of Goeders on the school board. There will be two polling stations for the special election next month. They are the Roland Public Library and the Harvest Free Evangelical Church in Story City. Information on the special election is found at the storycountyiowa.gov website.
kqradio.com
Stratford city council make appointments for 2023.
At a meeting last Monday evening, the Stratford city council made appointments for the new year. Brian Ouverson was selected as mayor pro-tem and will sign checks in the mayor’s absence.. Kim Leeds was named to serve as Stratford’s representative to the Hamilton Hometown’s Foundation Committee with Steve Frey as alternate. Larry Runyan will be a board member with Brian Ouverson as alternate for the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency for Stratford. Terry Bryan was selected as a board member and Catherine Bergman as alternate for the Ioway Creek Watershed Management Authority. Larry Runyan was named as the board member for Stratford with Grant Carlson as alternate for the Hamilton County Emergency Management board. Larry Runyan was approved as a board member for the Webster County Emergency Management Board with Mitch Peterson and Dan Ostrem as alternate board members. Grant Carlson was selected as a board member with Larry Runyan and Dan Ostrem as the alternates to the Hamilton County E-911 Service Board for 2023.
Comments / 0