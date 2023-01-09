At a meeting last Monday evening, the Stratford city council made appointments for the new year. Brian Ouverson was selected as mayor pro-tem and will sign checks in the mayor’s absence.. Kim Leeds was named to serve as Stratford’s representative to the Hamilton Hometown’s Foundation Committee with Steve Frey as alternate. Larry Runyan will be a board member with Brian Ouverson as alternate for the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency for Stratford. Terry Bryan was selected as a board member and Catherine Bergman as alternate for the Ioway Creek Watershed Management Authority. Larry Runyan was named as the board member for Stratford with Grant Carlson as alternate for the Hamilton County Emergency Management board. Larry Runyan was approved as a board member for the Webster County Emergency Management Board with Mitch Peterson and Dan Ostrem as alternate board members. Grant Carlson was selected as a board member with Larry Runyan and Dan Ostrem as the alternates to the Hamilton County E-911 Service Board for 2023.

STRATFORD, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO