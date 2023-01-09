Read full article on original website
Webster City wrestling splits tri in Humboldt
The Webster City Lynx wrestling team made the trip north and west on Thursday night, to compete in a tri dual with the Humboldt Wildcats and Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets at Humboldt High School. The Lynx entered with a 10-3 record in duals, and 3-0 in NCC action. Webster City opened...
Jewell city council make appointments for 2023.
The Jewell city council made several appointments for 2023 at its first meeting of the year this week. Jewell mayor Leo Reiter and fire chief Duane Henderickson as Hamilton County Emergency Management Commission representatives. Duane Hendrickson was selected as the Jewell representative to the Hamilton County 911 Board. Leo Reiter will be the representative to the Hamilton County Solid Waste Commission with Aaron Boor as the alternate member. In addition Leo Reiter and council member Loyal Winborn were selected to the EJS (Ellsworth Jewell Stanhope) Police Board for this year.
Eagle Grove basketball splits doubleheader with Forest City
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams made the long trip north on Tuesday night, to face off with the Forest City Indians in Top of Iowa Conference play in Forest City. Eagle Grove’s girls entered with a 1-8 record, while Eagle Grove’s boys entered with a similar 1-8 record.
Webster City basketball sweeps doubleheader at Southeast Valley
The Webster City Lynx basketball teams made the trip to Gowrie on Tuesday night, to face off with the Southeast Valley Jaguars in non-conference action. Webster City’s girls entered with a 2-9 overall record, while Webster City’s boys entered at 7-0 and ranked #7 in Class 3A according to the IHSAA.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling sweeps quad at Saydel
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team made the trip to south on Thursday night, to compete in a quad dual at Saydel High School in Des Moines. Joining the Cowboys were the host Eagles, West Marshall and Perry. CGD kicked off the night against West Marshall, as Mack Seaba opened the night...
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball splits doubleheader with Pocahontas Area
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they hosted the Indians of Pocahontas Area in non-conference action in Clarion. The Cowgirls entered with a record of 4-6, while the Cowboys entered with a record of 2-6. Liz Ennis’s squad had a daunting task ahead of them,...
