The Jewell city council made several appointments for 2023 at its first meeting of the year this week. Jewell mayor Leo Reiter and fire chief Duane Henderickson as Hamilton County Emergency Management Commission representatives. Duane Hendrickson was selected as the Jewell representative to the Hamilton County 911 Board. Leo Reiter will be the representative to the Hamilton County Solid Waste Commission with Aaron Boor as the alternate member. In addition Leo Reiter and council member Loyal Winborn were selected to the EJS (Ellsworth Jewell Stanhope) Police Board for this year.

JEWELL, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO