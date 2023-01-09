Read full article on original website
WSFA
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
wvtm13.com
Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County
GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
wvtm13.com
Alabama company pleads guilty in worker death case
HELENA, Ala. — ABC Polymer Industries, LLC pleaded guilty to defying OSHA standards that caused a worker's death. The incident was reported on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant. According to court documents, a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and was killed. ABC...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
Northport Councilwoman Free of Felony Theft Charge After Case Dismissal
A city councilwoman in Northport is no longer in jeopardy of a disqualifying felony conviction after a circuit judge dismissed the charges against her last summer. The news, first reported by Tuscaloosa Patch Thursday, was confirmed in court documents obtained by the Thread. As a refresher, District 1 City Councilwoman...
Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?
A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
wtvy.com
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
Birmingham Hibbett Sports location duped out of more than $41,000, lawsuit claims
An October email ended up costing a Birmingham Hibbett Sports more than $41,000.
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
thebamabuzz.com
10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9
We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
