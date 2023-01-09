ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
HALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama company pleads guilty in worker death case

HELENA, Ala. — ABC Polymer Industries, LLC pleaded guilty to defying OSHA standards that caused a worker's death. The incident was reported on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant. According to court documents, a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and was killed. ABC...
HELENA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?

A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9

We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Car Pursuit Draws Large Police Presence on 15th Street Wednesday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa arrested a man after leading units on a car chase, drawing a large police presence to a gas station, and left one officer injured Wednesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, the incident began after police attempted to stop a man for reckless driving near James I. Harrison, Jr. Parkway and First Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy