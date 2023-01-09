ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

cityofflorence.com

Boil Water Repeal January 11 2023

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence precautionary boil water advisory for Florence water customers located in the 3100 Block of Hoffmeyer Road, the Vintage Place Subdivision and the Quail Pointe Subdivision is lifted. Following intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the...
FLORENCE, SC
cityofflorence.com

Parks and Beautification Commission

The Parks and Beautification Commission holds its meetings on the 1st Thursday of each month at 9:00 am. Meetings are held in the Multi-purpose Room of the Barnes Street Activity Center at 513 Barnes Street, Florence, South Carolina. 2023 Meeting Schedule. February2nd. March 2nd. April6th. May4th. June1st. JulyNo Meeting this...
FLORENCE, SC
cityofflorence.com

Construction and Maintenance Board of Adjustments and Appeals

The Construction and Maintenance Board of Adjustments and Appeals holds its regular meetings every other month on the 3rd Tuesday of that month at 2:00 pm in Council Chambers of the City Center at 324 West Evans Street, Florence, South Carolina. 2023 Dates. March21st. May16th. July18th. September19th. November21st. Meetings are...
FLORENCE, SC
communitytimessc.com

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Brian Wall Returns to McLeod

McLeod Health and McLeod Cardiology Associates are pleased to welcome the return of Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Brian Wall to the Pee Dee area. Dr. Wall cared for cardiac patients at McLeod for several years before relocating to Columbia, South Carolina. After spending three years in Columbia, he made the decision to return to Florence.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

