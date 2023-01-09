Read full article on original website
Boil Water Repeal January 11 2023
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence precautionary boil water advisory for Florence water customers located in the 3100 Block of Hoffmeyer Road, the Vintage Place Subdivision and the Quail Pointe Subdivision is lifted. Following intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the...
Parks and Beautification Commission
The Parks and Beautification Commission holds its meetings on the 1st Thursday of each month at 9:00 am. Meetings are held in the Multi-purpose Room of the Barnes Street Activity Center at 513 Barnes Street, Florence, South Carolina. 2023 Meeting Schedule. February2nd. March 2nd. April6th. May4th. June1st. JulyNo Meeting this...
Dangerous mold at Florence apartment complex causes concern among residents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Housing Authority of Florence met with residents Monday at Creekside Village apartments to talk about dangerous mold found in 30 of the 100 units of the complex. Four of the units were vacant. Housing Authority of Florence Director Clamentine Elmore said since December they've...
Construction and Maintenance Board of Adjustments and Appeals
The Construction and Maintenance Board of Adjustments and Appeals holds its regular meetings every other month on the 3rd Tuesday of that month at 2:00 pm in Council Chambers of the City Center at 324 West Evans Street, Florence, South Carolina. 2023 Dates. March21st. May16th. July18th. September19th. November21st. Meetings are...
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Brian Wall Returns to McLeod
McLeod Health and McLeod Cardiology Associates are pleased to welcome the return of Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Brian Wall to the Pee Dee area. Dr. Wall cared for cardiac patients at McLeod for several years before relocating to Columbia, South Carolina. After spending three years in Columbia, he made the decision to return to Florence.
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive. “I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if...
All Lake City railroad crossings reopened after train derailment; boil water advisory remains
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Charles Street railroad crossing in Lake City reopened Tuesday evening after 25 cars of a CSX freight train derailed after hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks, officials said. No injuries were reported, but the crash initially closed crossings at Dansing, Charles, Main and Thomas streets while […]
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing. The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months. WMBF News...
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Deputies remind residents to beware of scam calls, emails in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams going on in the community. Deputies said there are multiple scams going on at this time and people continue to fall for them. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said if someone calls you or emails...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
