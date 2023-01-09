Read full article on original website
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.23, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XME, CLF, AA, UEC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) where we have detected an approximate $252.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 12.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 38,500,000 to 43,150,000). Among the largest underlying components of XME, in trading today Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) is up about 4.8%, Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) is down about 1.7%, and Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) is lower by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XME Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XME, versus its 200 day moving average:
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2023: SPI,RIG,VTLE,LPI
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% compared with a 0.6% decline for the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 2.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Goldman Sachs Loves 7 Large Cap Dividend Energy Stocks for Big 2023 Total Return
Goldman Sachs is optimistic that energy stocks can overachieve again this year. These seven large cap leaders offer worried investors some big and dependable dividends and they have the highest total return potential.
ACA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.74, changing hands as high as $57.26 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRO, EURN, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $74.94 per...
Dow makes big move on Friday as tech stocks lift Nasdaq
Stocks rallied on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 700 points during trading as sluggish technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq Composite and U.S. Tech 100.
March 3rd Options Now Available For Ark Innovation Etf (ARKK)
Investors in Ark Innovation Etf (Symbol: ARKK) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKK options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
Oil Prices Slightly Higher as Anticipation Builds for Powell’s Speech Later Today
Energy stocks are mixed-to-lower amid flat oil prices and losses in US equity futures. Stock futures are lower ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2PM today. WTI and Brent crude oil futures are slightly higher as traders wait for comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman...
BBMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBMC
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.31, changing hands as high as $76.10 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
