The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago

A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

