'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
Forget the groundhog prediction: 7 animals who will give Punxsutawney Phil a run for his money
While North America eagerly awaits Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication on winter’s future, there are many other animals that people turn to find out when winter will end.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Watch as bus-sized asteroid ‘2023 BU’ zips past Earth
Astronomers in Europe were able to grab footage of an asteroid the size of a school bus as it zoomed past Earth on Thursday.
Moon will eclipse Mars next week; here's how and when to see it
It’s not every day the moon moves in front of a bright planet, but the likely once-in-a-lifetime event for some parts of the U.S. will unveil next week.
SpaceX in final preparation for Starship orbital test flight from Texas
SpaceX is inching closer to sending its massive Starship into space for the first time.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago
A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
Drone video shows iceberg the size of London breaking off Antarctica
Large, naturally occurring cracks grew across the ice shelf, breaking off the new iceberg on Sunday.
Severe storm threat shifts to Southeast after tornadoes battered Houston suburbs
The same line of powerful severe storms that battered the Houston area in southeastern Texas is now pushing its way across the Southeast and is expected to impact areas from northern Florida to eastern North Carolina.
Deadly ice storm cripples Texas with worst yet to come for South
At least two people have been killed in car crashes in Texas as a long-duration, crippling ice storm continues to slide across the region leading to treacherous driving conditions and mounting power outages.
Earth prepares for a close encounter with the ‘Green Comet;’ not seen since the Stone Age
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. The dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years.
Dozens feared missing, dead after slow-moving tropical cyclone impacts Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso developed on January 19 and was still being tracked nearly two weeks later off the coast of eastern Africa in the southwest Indian Ocean.
The Story Behind a Once-in-a-Lifetime Green Comet That's About to Fly Past Earth
A comet soaring over the northern hemisphere this week was last seen 50,000 years ago, when mastodons and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
10 minutes to danger: Arctic blast puts millions at risk of frostbite in Plains, Midwest
Arctic air has taken hold across the central part of the country bringing some of the coldest air to the area since December.
