ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Today: Lawmakers are back; catching up with our congressmen; a national championship preview

By Peter Biello, Jeremy Powell
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: Kemp addresses storm damage on Day 4

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a press conference Friday morning, addressing the deaths and damages from extreme weather that swept through the state on Thursday. Two people have been killed by storm debris so far. One of the victims was a 5-year-old child killed by a tree falling on a car. An adult was also critically injured in an accident in Butts County, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home county. One Department of Transportation employee was also killed while responding to storm damage.
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records

Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs

ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB, former 5-star recruit, reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is looking for a change of scenery. According to a report from Jake Rowe on On3 Sports, Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Singletary, formerly a 5-star recruit out of Riverside High School (Jacksonville, Florida), is expected to be pursued...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tip laws in Georgia explained

Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy