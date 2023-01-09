Georgia Today: Lawmakers are back; catching up with our congressmen; a national championship preview

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
GPB morning headlines for January 13, 2023
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency after severe storms and tornadoes moved across the state yesterday. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for January 13, 2023. Officials are still assessing the damage from...
Kemp celebrates 'resilience' of Georgia to start second term
Gov. Brian Kemp started his second term in office Thursday, using his inauguration address to reflect on the sometimes turbulent past four years leading the state and offering an optimistic yet open-ended outlook for the next four years. That includes billions in tax refunds and rebates along with more pay raises for state employees and teachers.
Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
Georgia Today: Governor Kemp sworn in, indictment in South GA drug ring, trouble at Plant Vogtle
On the Thursday Jan. 12 edition of Georgia Today: Governor Kemp was sworn in for a second term, the largest-ever indictment in South Georgia in connection with a sprawling drug ring, and more trouble at Plant Vogtle. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today...
Lawmakers: Kemp addresses storm damage on Day 4
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a press conference Friday morning, addressing the deaths and damages from extreme weather that swept through the state on Thursday. Two people have been killed by storm debris so far. One of the victims was a 5-year-old child killed by a tree falling on a car. An adult was also critically injured in an accident in Butts County, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home county. One Department of Transportation employee was also killed while responding to storm damage.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
At least 7 people were killed as a giant storm system hits the Southern U.S.
SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia ranked one of the worst places to raise a family
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary. To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the...
Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
valdostatoday.com
Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs
ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB, former 5-star recruit, reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is looking for a change of scenery. According to a report from Jake Rowe on On3 Sports, Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Singletary, formerly a 5-star recruit out of Riverside High School (Jacksonville, Florida), is expected to be pursued...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tip laws in Georgia explained
Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
