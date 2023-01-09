Read full article on original website
GPB evening headlines for January 13, 2023
Officials are still assessing the damage from severe storms that included possible tornadoes across Georgia yesterday. A bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing Fulton County elections does not recommend suspending the local elections board. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million dollars in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
Atlanta nonprofit grants $2.5 million for park upgrades across the city
—— Across Atlanta and parts of DeKalb County, 25 neighborhoods have been awarded grants to improve their greenspaces. Atlanta-based nonprofit Park Pride began its grant program in 2004. This year, the group announced the largest batch of awards in the organization’s history: A total of $2.5 million in grants will go towards improvements including new playgrounds, trails, art installations, and accessibility upgrades.
