GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for January 13, 2023

Officials are still assessing the damage from severe storms that included possible tornadoes across Georgia yesterday. A bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing Fulton County elections does not recommend suspending the local elections board. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million dollars in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta nonprofit grants $2.5 million for park upgrades across the city

—— Across Atlanta and parts of DeKalb County, 25 neighborhoods have been awarded grants to improve their greenspaces. Atlanta-based nonprofit Park Pride began its grant program in 2004. This year, the group announced the largest batch of awards in the organization’s history: A total of $2.5 million in grants will go towards improvements including new playgrounds, trails, art installations, and accessibility upgrades.
