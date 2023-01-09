Mississippi's top environment official denies his agency discriminated against Jackson

Read full article on original website
Biden's lawyer says additional classified documents have been found in Delaware
President Biden's lawyer have found additional classified documents at his Wilmington, Del., residence, according to his counsel Richard Sauber, who said "all but one" of the new documents were found in storage in Biden's garage, and one document was in stored materials in "an adjacent room." Biden's lawyers immediately notified...
Lawmakers: Legislative privilege is center of debate on Day 2
The Georgia Senate approved a new list of rules for the upcoming session, including a controversial rule relating to what information legislators are required to disclose. Legislative privilege is a constitutional right awarded to lawmakers during the session to shield them from arrest during the session. Lawmakers are also not liable for what is said during the session or in committee meetings.
Tax cuts, tackling housing issues and touting new investment: Georgia leaders share 2023 vision
As Gov. Brian Kemp took the stage at the Georgia Chamber's annual "Eggs & Issues" breakfast Wednesday, the song "We Are The Champions" accompanied a montage of University of Georgia's national championship victory this week. But the second-term governor had other reason to celebrate, too. Local, state and federal partners...
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
Georgia lawmakers adopt rules for next two years
ATLANTA –- The Georgia House and Senate passed separate resolutions primarily along party lines Wednesday setting rules for the two-year term that began this week. The resolutions set the procedures — most of them routine — for the operation of the two legislative chambers. But this year, the resolutions included a few notable changes.
Lawmaker says raising tax on cigarettes will boost economy and Georgians' health
LISTEN: Georgia has the second lowest state tobacco tax in the nation. One lawmaker says raising that tax to match the federal average will not only increase revenue but improve the health of Georgians. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Georgia's tobacco tax is the second-lowest in the nation, behind only...
McCarthy says Santos will remain in office as N.Y. Republicans call for his ouster
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Rep. George Santos is a member in good standing of the Republican conference, despite a growing scandal linked to widespread deceptions. "The voters have elected George Santos," McCarthy said in a news conference. "He is seated." After calls from GOP leaders in New...
A coordinated nationwide agenda dominated local school board elections last year
School boards are, by definition, local — but divisive national politics played a role in many board elections last fall. Those face offs may affect school board elections going forward. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. School boards are, by definition, local governments, but national politics played a role in many...
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp likes to tout how his smart shepherding of state resources and track record landing major economic development projects helped make Georgia a success story during the pandemic. He’s about to get a chance to tell that story on an international stage. Kemp’s office announced...
Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar
NPR's Politics Podcast team discusses the Democratic Party's plan to reshuffle its presidential primary calendar. Enacting the plan is easier said than done. Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar. President Biden's recommendation to give the No. 1 spot to South Carolina was approved by a Democratic National Committee panel. But the plan faces resistance from Iowa and New Hampshire. NPR's Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro and Barbara Sprunt take us through some of the challenges.
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
Georgia Today: Computer glitch grounds planes; 2,500 new jobs in NW GA; mourning a legend's passing
On the Wednesday Jan. 11 edition of Georgia Today: A computer glitch grounded planes across the country; 2,500 new jobs are coming to Northwest Georgia; and mourning the passing of a legend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 11. I'm...
In-N-Out brings 'animal style' to Tennessee with plans to expand further in the U.S.
In-N-Out Burger is "double-doubling" down on growing its business, announcing it would open new locations in Tennessee, the farthest east the company has ever gone. The California-based fast food chain – where you can order your burger "Animal Style" off the company's "not-so-secret menu" – said Tuesday that it would open new restaurants in Tennessee as well as an "eastern territory office" in Franklin, just south of Nashville.
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
GPB morning headlines for January 12, 2023
Georgia Power said Wednesday, the startup of a nuclear power plant will be pushed back after its operator found a vibrating pipe in its cooling system. Federal prosecutors in southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging more than 70 people with dealing opioids and other controlled substances.
Endangered sea turtles stranded, treated following recent cold snap
Animal rehabilitation specialists are still caring for a pair of endangered green sea turtles that washed ashore along Georgia's beaches during the cold snap a few weeks ago. Rachel Overmeyer of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island said while four recently cold-stunned sea turtles have been treated and released, two remain in critical condition at the center.
Remembering GPB TV documentarian Okefenokee Joe
Friends of South Georgia icon Dick Flood are remembering him Tuesday. Dick Flood's family has confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter, educator and conservationist that many Georgians knew as Okefenokee Joe. Flood was 90 years old. He hosted the Emmy Award winning GPB-TV documentary Swampwise. "This is the most fascinating...
A 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters as California's heavy storms continue
A 5-year-old boy was swept away in floodwaters as another powerful storm battered California on Monday, according to local authorities. A search for the boy was reportedly called off after eight hours because of dangerous water levels, said Toni Davis, a spokesperson for Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County.
