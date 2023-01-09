Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills notches late goal then defeats Buena Park in overtime thriller
Sunny Hills teammates swarm Sam Takaki (No. 6) after his goal in the final minute of second overtime gave the Lancers a 3-2 victory over Buena Park. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After a look at records, it doesn’t appear any team has gone 10-0 in Freeway...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures Orange Coast League victory over Saddleback
Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives the lane Wednesday against Saddleback. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat Saddleback 72-34 in an Orange Coast League game Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary Chapel held a 44-14...
ocsportszone.com
Three OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF girls water polo polls
Three Orange County high school girls water polo teams earned No. 1 rankings in their divisions and a number of other teams received high rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In Division 1, Orange Lutheran is first and Foothill and Los Alamitos are tied for second. JSerra is ranked...
ocsportszone.com
San Juan Hills, Aliso Niguel and Newport Harbor capture Wednesday night wins
San Juan Hills 72, San Clemente 48: The Stallions opened league victory with a win Wednesday. Mason Hodges scored 15 points, Adam Aziz had 14 points and four 3-pointers and Nate Brosch 11 points to lead San Juan Hills (12-7, 1-0). Aliso Niguel 71, Dana Hills 65: The Wolverines (12-7,...
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe Heading to Downtown Disney
Founded in in 1976, on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park by Rosa Porto, Porto's has become an L.A. mainstay
onekindesign.com
A coastal Mediterranean home gets a stunning update in San Juan Capistrano
Intimate Living Interiors has reimagined this dated Mediterranean home into a coastal modern retreat, located in San Juan Capistrano, California. Inside you will find well-collected decor from travels abroad and an overall feel of casual elegance. The designer has created living spaces that promote a sense of well-being and offer plenty of entertaining opportunities.
Rain douses Southern California as latest storm moves through
Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again today as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating high winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous marine and driving conditions.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal
LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15,...
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum
A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Comments / 0