Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
10 takeaways from the ICR Conference
We attended the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. The event features presentations from public and private companies, all of which are hoping to get in front of the more than 2,000 investors, hedge funds, private equity groups and other financiers in attendance. The event, held live for the first...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
John Cywinski named CEO of Modern Restaurant Concepts
Applebee’s President John Cywinski has been named CEO of Los Angeles-based Modern Restaurant Concepts, parent to the fast-casual Qdoba, Modern Market Eatery and Lemonade brands, the company announced Thursday. Cywinski, who announced his departure from Applebee’s last week, will replace two co-CEOs: Rob McColgan, one of the founders of...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Nelson Peltz opts not to buy Wendy’s as the company reorganizes
Nelson Peltz, Wendy’s chairman and its largest shareholder, said in a filing on Friday that he has opted not to buy the company and instead endorsed a plan by the burger chain to send more cash to shareholders. The announcement came as Wendy’s also announced plans for a broad...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Behind Cava Group’s conversion of Zoe’s Kitchen restaurants
How is Cava Group’s integration of Zoe’s Kitchen restaurants going?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features Brett Schulman, the CEO of Cava Group, who talks about a wide variety of topics, but particularly his company's integration of Zoe’s Kitchen. Cava...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Rosser Capital invests in Kitchen Social
Rosser Capital on Tuesday said it has made an investment in the three-unit Kitchen Social, an Ohio-based concept founded by Brian O'Malley, the former CEO of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the investment firm said the deal was designed to promote its growth.
