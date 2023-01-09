‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
‘Yellowstone’ Breakout Lilli Kay on Clara’s Future Fighting Alongside John Dutton and How Fans Reacted to the Series’ First Queer Kiss
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5. One of the biggest surprises on this season of “Yellowstone” is the introduction of Clara, played by Lilli Kay. The trusted assistant to now-Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who fired everyone but her once he took control, has a firm push and pull with her boss, giving him pro tips about government even when he doesn’t want to hear them. Kay, who also appeared in series such as “Your Honor” and “Chambers,” has fit in quickly on the show, as comfortable in the halls of the state capitol as she is on...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sky Rojo’ Season 3 on Netflix, The Final Batch Of Episodes For The Stylized Spanish Action Drama
Sky Rojo returns to Netflix for its third and final season with the fallout from season two (and season one, for that matter) taking various but often similar forms. Creators Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, each of them instrumental in the creation of Money Heist, have carried over that international Netflix hit’s knack for character development across a broad palette, with Sky Rojo pitting the fortunes of its trio of former prostitutes against the mania and lack of scruples of their former pimp and his topped-up supply of henchmen. So how are the ladies getting on? Let’s find out. SKY...
‘Strange World’ Director Don Hall on the Descent Into the Unknown: ‘Death Could Be Around Any Corner’
This story about “Strange World” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “Strange World” is an atypical movie for Walt Disney Animation Studios. There aren’t any princesses or enchantments, and the one song is very brief and more of a gag than anything else. It follows the Clade family, a group of explorers always pushing up against what is possible. After Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) goes missing, his son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) winds up with an even bigger discovery: Pando, a farmable energy source that turns their sequestered kingdom into a technological powerhouse. But when the energy source starts to falter, Searcher must embark on a journey to uncover the mystery and save his world. To save the world he must journey within it.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Says Playing Emmett Till’s Mother Required ‘Complete Attention and Reverence’
This story about “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. You may well find that you can’t quite shake the haunted look in Danielle Deadwyler’s eyes in “Till” or forget about her anguished cries of grief. As Mamie Till-Mobley, whose civil rights activism was born from the blood of the brutal murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett, Deadwyler is masterful, bringing nuance to a woman whose pain was unimaginable and whose resolve to make change from her tragedy was unrivaled. To step into such a role was nothing if not intimidating — and while the actress didn’t hesitate to take the job, she knew it also required some caution.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
EW.com
Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid all over his face while filming Plane: 'It was intense'
This is not the kind of chemistry Gerard Butler was hoping to create on set. The actor recalled a terrifying experience in which he felt like he was "burning alive" after unknowingly rubbing phosphoric acid all over his face while filming Lionsgate's new high-flying action film Plane. "No matter what...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine
Ashlee Simpson Ross shares her oldest, son Bronx Mowgli, 14, with ex Pete Wentz Ashlee Simpson Ross is dealing with the realities of her son growing up. Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show this week about what it's like to have a teenage son, the "Pieces of Me" singer marveled at how her oldest, son Bronx, 14, is "so tall." "He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me," said the singer, 38, who shares Bronx with ex Pete Wentz. "He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that." "He's...
An artist is stripping JK Rowling's name off Harry Potter books and reselling them to fans who oppose the author's vocal anti-trans rhetoric. A legal expert says it's not copyright infringement.
Bookbinder Laur Flom's website shows re-bound versions of all seven books with black and gold cover designs — but with Rowling's name removed.
Gwen Stefani Declares “I’m Japanese” in Controversial Interview
Watch: Gwen Stefani Under Fire for Claiming "I'm Japanese" Gwen Stefani is under fire after a making a bold statement. In a new interview with Allure regarding her beauty brand GXVE, Gwen reflected on the launch of her first beauty line, Harajuku Lovers fragrance, which was inspired by Japan's Harajuku culture. While discussing the collection—which some have criticized as blatant cultural appropriation—Gwen doubled down on her decision, going as far as to say that she is Japanese, despite having an Italian American father and Irish American mother.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?
Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
William H. Macy Joins ‘The Conners’ – and Brings With Him a Tie to the ‘Roseanne’ Years (Exclusive Video)
And another "Roseanne" "regular" also makes a showing
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz announces dramatic new career change to inspire his son
'Agent Cody Banks' actor Frankie Muniz has quit Hollywood to pursue his passion for racing. Former actor Frankie Muniz is proving that it’s never too late to be exactly who you want to be. The 37-year-old initially found fame as the star of the hit 2000s sitcom Malcolm in...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño Is Ready to Be Seen (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The actress, who relished playing a strong Latin mother opposite Tom Hanks, was photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap.
Kennedy McMann, Felicity Huffman to Star in ‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’
The pair's characters will be introduced in an embedded pilot on the popular medical drama airing March 6
