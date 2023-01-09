Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ In Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Artist recreates Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes 2023 look using a tampon
That’s bloody brilliant. Artist Angelica Hicks whipped up her own miniature version of Heidi Klum’s sequined and feathered dress from the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, using nothing but foil and a tampon painted with purple eyeshadow. The creator showed off her Barbie-sized DIY project on Instagram Thursday, creating a look nearly identical to Klum’s Germanier mini — and earning the supermodel’s stamp of approval. “Wow I love you @angelicahicks and I love your recreation of my @kevingermanier look for @goldenglobes BRAVO,” Klum, 49, captioned her repost of Hicks’ clever clip. “Nice!! Quite relived her scarf wasn’t Red… phew,” one person joked on Hicks’ Instagram...
