Billings, MT

Laurel Outlook

'It's the wild west'

Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

BPD find suspect vehicle involved in early morning kidnapping

The Billings Police Department reports the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, has been located. No further details have been shared at this time. BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police say a man was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car near the 3000 block of 4th Ave. South. This happened at 3:33 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Missing woman's niece shares new details about her disappearance

UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
BILLINGS, MT

