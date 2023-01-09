Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Win Your Tickets Before They Go On Sale For This Montana Concert!
For the last few years, this band has been making its way to the top for fans all over. We are lucky enough to team up with First Interstate Arena for a perfect summer concert at MetraPark and announce that:. Whiskey Myers is coming to Billings!. Whiskey Myers is a...
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
KULR8
Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
KULR8
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
No new leads in search for missing Billings woman
Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day
Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence
A shooting in Montana left one person dead and another injured as the suspect barricaded themselves in a residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.
Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
KULR8
BPD find suspect vehicle involved in early morning kidnapping
The Billings Police Department reports the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, has been located. No further details have been shared at this time. BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police say a man was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car near the 3000 block of 4th Ave. South. This happened at 3:33 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
KULR8
Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance
UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
Comments / 0