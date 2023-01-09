DELPHI, Ind.–The judge in the case of Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen says she will bring in a jury from another county to hear the trial. Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, said it would be “difficult if not impossible” to find jurors in Carroll County who have not been involved in the case in some capacity. At the same time, she couldn’t see a way for the trial to be held outside of Carroll County, given where the witnesses are. Gull said the costs to move the trial to another county would be “extraordinary.”

DELPHI, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO