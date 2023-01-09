Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two hospitalized after US 30 crash
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people are hospitalized with one in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on US 30 in Allen County Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was trying to cross US 30 on Webster Road but did not yield to westbound traffic. A car and a semi hit the vehicle.
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
inkfreenews.com
Several Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident On US 30
PIERCETON — Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle accident west of Pierceton. Emergency personnel responded to the accident at US 30 and East Van Ness Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputy Mason Teel reported that the yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo was heading northbound crossing US 30...
WISH-TV
Police captain, others give CPR to help save 8-month-old in crash in Miami County
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A state police captain and other good Samaritans were credited with reviving an 8-month-old infant in a Tuesday morning crash, authorities say. Indiana State Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at County Road 1000 North. That’s near the rural community of Perrysburg in northern Miami County, which is about a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
abc57.com
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
WIBC.com
Outside Jury to Be Brought In for Delphi Murder Case
DELPHI, Ind.–The judge in the case of Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen says she will bring in a jury from another county to hear the trial. Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, said it would be “difficult if not impossible” to find jurors in Carroll County who have not been involved in the case in some capacity. At the same time, she couldn’t see a way for the trial to be held outside of Carroll County, given where the witnesses are. Gull said the costs to move the trial to another county would be “extraordinary.”
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man stopped for multiple traffic infractions, faces several charges
A Goshen man faces a slew of charges after being stopped for multiple traffic infractions. The man was pulled over, around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, near the intersection of Clinton Street and 5th Street. Details about the confrontation were not released by police, but by the time officers...
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
963xke.com
Police ask for information after woman found in “life-threatening condition”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say a woman was found on Saturday in “life-threatening condition” in a southwest apartment on Saturday. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the Preston Pointe at Inverness complex off Illinois Road, close to I-69. Police were initially called to the 7900 block of Winston Lane for an unknown problem. Police found the woman but do not know what happened to her.
WANE-TV
Garrett police: Missing teen has been found
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Garrett Police Department (GPD) is asking for any information regarding a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the GPD, 16-year-old Zoa Fitzcharles was last seen in Garrett and is possibly located in the area of Garrett and Auburn.
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
