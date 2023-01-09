Read full article on original website
Kathy S.
2d ago
Weather from the West is best but East is no good for man or beast. Hello old man winter! Give use your best bc we love it! Be careful my fellow Montanans while enjoying the treasures this State has to offer!
Reply
2
Related
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update January 11
Temperatures across Montana were in the 20s and 30s across most of Montana today with variably cloudy skies. Fog has been an issue with a dense fog advisory continuing through tomorrow morning for north central and eastern Montana, including Havre, Glasgow, Glendive and Miles City. The Missoula and Kalispell areas...
NBCMontana
Patchy dense fog; snow showers possible tomorrow for some
- Patchy fog & low clouds will stick around in some spots this evening before redeveloping overnight with lows in the 10s and 20s. Freezing fog acts very similar to black ice, creating slick roads, sidewalks and driveways. Whether you are in the car or on foot, slow down. A...
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
C8 Corvette Abandoned In Montana Snowstorm
Sometimes we meet the dire consequences to our horrible decisions, which is exactly what happened to a C8 Corvette driver recently in Montana. If you don’t know, snowstorms in state can be quite fierce, something anyone who lives there should know well. That’s why it’s shocking to see the mid-engine American sports car just left on a snowbank on the side of the snow-encrusted road.
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
NBCMontana
Series of weak storm systems to produce mountain snow/valley wintry mix through midweek
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM Monday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains.Wintry mix with snow accumulations of up to one inch with a glaze of ice. Prepare for slick roads. A few weak disturbances will impact western Montana...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Extreme Weather
Alaska is often referred to as a land of extremes, but recent record breaking weather events across the state have challenged communities and drained local emergency response funds. How will more intense storms affect Alaska in the next decade and how can state and local governments use data to plan and budget for keeping people safe? We discuss adapting for an extreme weather future on this Talk of Alaska.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2