Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
50 movies to get excited about in 2023
Some of your favorite movie stars, icons, and hit franchises return in 2023. Stacker lists the noteworthy movies, both big and small, premiering this year. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ In Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Quentin Tarantino Called This Bob Dylan Album a ‘Masterpiece’
Quentin Tarantino has a long list of favorite records, but his favorite comes from Bob Dylan and he believes it’s a masterful piece of music
Inside Nova
Matt Reeves is working on a sequel to The Batman
Matt Reeves has confirmed that he is working on a sequel to 'The Batman'. The 56-year-old director helmed the superhero blockbuster that proves successful with the critics and at the box office when it was released last year and has coyly revealed that a follow-up is in development. Asked if...
Inside Nova
Ryan Murphy makes 'point of hope and progress' with Golden Globes speech honouring LGBTQ+ stars
Ryan Murphy wants to make "the invisible [and] the unloved" into the "heroes" he never used to see. The 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' producer was honoured at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards with the Carol Burnett Award - which honours those who have had a lasting impact on the TV industry - and used his speech on Tuesday (10.01.23) to praise the LGBT+ stars he has worked with in his career, including Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash, and Billy Porter.
Inside Nova
Julianne Moore was told to 'look prettier'
Julianne Moore was told to "look prettier" by a movie executive. The 62-year-old actress - who has children Caleb, 25, and Liv, 20, with husband Bart Freundich - was left bemused by the request because beauty is something which is very "subjective". She admitted to The Times newspaper: "Someone in...
Inside Nova
Hilary Swank 'loves' being pregnant aged 48
Hilary Swank "loves" being pregnant. The 48-year-old actress is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, 48, and admitted that the whole experience had been "magical" so far. Speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10.11.22), she said: "It's been magical, it's been so wonderful. I...
Comments / 0