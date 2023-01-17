2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is 10 for 11

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. And the visual effects wizards add their say on the last day of Oscar voting on Jan. 18.

One film reaped bids from 10 of these 11 precursor prizes: “Top Gun: Maverick.”

We won’t hear from the two other guilds until after Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 24. The writers reveal their roster the next day while the film editors wait until the following week.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (report)

ADG = Art Directors Guild ( report )

ASC = American Society of Cinematographers ( report )

CAS = Cinema Audio Society ( report )

CDG = Costume Designers Guild ( report )

CSA = Casting Society of America ( report )

DGA – Directors Guild of America ( report )

MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors ( report )

MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling ( report )

PGA = Producers Guild of America ( report )

SAG = Screen Actors Guild ( report )

VES = Visual Effects Society ( report )

WGA = Writers Guild of America (report)

10 Guilds

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ADG – Contemporary (Jeremy Hindle)

ASC – Claudio Miranda

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Contemporary (Marlene Stewart)

CSA – Zeitgeist

DGA – Director (Joseph Kosinski)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

Nine Guilds

“Elvis”

ADG – Period (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy)

ASC – Mandy Walker

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Period (Catherine Martin)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actor (Austin Butler)

Eight Guilds

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

ADG – Fantasy (Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Deborah L. Scott)

CSA – Zeitgeist

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“The Batman”

ADG – Fantasy (James Chinlund)

ASC – Greig Fraser

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CSA – Zeitgeist

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ADG – Fantasy ( Jason Kisvarday)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Shirley Kurata)

CSA – Zeitgeist

DGA – Director (the Daniels)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu)

Six Guilds

“The Fabelmans”

ADG – Period (Rick Carter)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Paul Dano)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“TAR”

ADG – Contemporary (Marco Bittner Rosser)

CDG – Contemporary (Bina Daigeler)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

DGA – Director (Todd Field)

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actress (Cate Blanchett)

Five Guilds

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama

DGA – Director (Martin McDonagh)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

ADG – Fantasy (Hannah Beachler)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Ruth E. Carter)

MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Stunt Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

ADG – Contemporary (Rick Heinrichs)

CDG – Contemporary (Jenny Eagan)

CSA – Big Budget – Comedy

MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

Four Guilds

“Babylon”

ADG – Period (Mary Zophres)

CDG – Period (Florencia Martin)

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Ensemble

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

ADG – Animation

CAS – Sound Mixing (Animation)

MPSE – Music, Animation

VES – Visual Effects (Animated)

“Nope”

ADG – Fantasy (Ruth De Jong)

CDG – Contemporary (Alex Bovaird)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

“The Whale”

CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama

MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actor (Brendan Fraser), Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)

Three Guilds

“Till”

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up

SAG – Actress (Danielle Deadwyler)

“The Woman King”

CDG – Period (Gersha Phillips)

MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Viola Davis), Stunt Ensemble

Two Guilds

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

ADG – Period (Christian M. Goldbeck)

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

“Bardo”

ADG – Contemporary (Eugenio Caballero)

ASC – Darius Khondji

“Blonde”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Ana de Armas)

“Empire of Light”

ASC- Roger Deakins

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

VES – Visual Effects

“White Noise”

ADG – Period (Jess Gonchor)

CSA – Big Budget – Comedy

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

MPSE – Music

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Women Talking”

CDG – Contemporary (Quita Alfred)

SAG – Ensemble

One Guild

“Amsterdam”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

“Bullet Train”

ADG – Contemporary (David Scheunemann)

“Don’t Worry Darling”

CDG – Period (Arianne Phillips)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

VES – Visual Effects

“The Good Nurse”

SAG – Supporting Actor (Eddie Redmayne)

“Hocus Pocus 2”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Salvador Perez)

“Hustle”

SAG – Actor (Adam Sandler)

“Living”

SAG – Actor (Bill Nighy)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Mayes C. Rubeo)

