2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is 10 for 11

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. And the visual effects wizards add their say on the last day of Oscar voting on Jan. 18.

One film reaped bids from 10 of these 11 precursor prizes: “Top Gun: Maverick.”

We won’t hear from the two other guilds until after Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 24. The writers reveal their roster the next day while the film editors wait until the following week.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (report)
ADG = Art Directors Guild ( report )
ASC = American Society of Cinematographers ( report )
CAS = Cinema Audio Society ( report )
CDG = Costume Designers Guild ( report )
CSA = Casting Society of America ( report )
DGA – Directors Guild of America ( report )
MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors ( report )
MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling ( report )
PGA = Producers Guild of America ( report )
SAG = Screen Actors Guild ( report )
VES = Visual Effects Society ( report )
WGA = Writers Guild of America (report)

10 Guilds

“Top Gun: Maverick”
ADG – Contemporary (Jeremy Hindle)
ASC – Claudio Miranda
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Contemporary (Marlene Stewart)
CSA – Zeitgeist
DGA – Director (Joseph Kosinski)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley
PGA – Picture
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects

Nine Guilds

“Elvis”
ADG – Period (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy)
ASC – Mandy Walker
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Period (Catherine Martin)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actor (Austin Butler)

Eight Guilds

“Avatar: The Way of Water”
ADG – Fantasy (Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Deborah L. Scott)
CSA – Zeitgeist
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
PGA – Picture
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects

“The Batman”
ADG – Fantasy (James Chinlund)
ASC – Greig Fraser
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CSA – Zeitgeist
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
ADG – Fantasy ( Jason Kisvarday)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Shirley Kurata)
CSA – Zeitgeist
DGA – Director (the Daniels)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu)

Six Guilds

“The Fabelmans”
ADG – Period (Rick Carter)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Paul Dano)
VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“TAR”
ADG – Contemporary (Marco Bittner Rosser)
CDG – Contemporary (Bina Daigeler)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
DGA – Director (Todd Field)
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actress (Cate Blanchett)

Five Guilds

“The Banshees of Inisherin”
CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama
DGA – Director (Martin McDonagh)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
ADG – Fantasy (Hannah Beachler)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Ruth E. Carter)
MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Stunt Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
ADG – Contemporary (Rick Heinrichs)
CDG – Contemporary (Jenny Eagan)
CSA – Big Budget – Comedy
MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture

Four Guilds

“Babylon”
ADG – Period (Mary Zophres)
CDG – Period (Florencia Martin)
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Ensemble

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
ADG – Animation
CAS – Sound Mixing (Animation)
MPSE – Music, Animation
VES – Visual Effects (Animated)

“Nope”
ADG – Fantasy (Ruth De Jong)
CDG – Contemporary (Alex Bovaird)
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

“The Whale”
CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama
MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actor (Brendan Fraser), Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)

Three Guilds

“Till”
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up
SAG – Actress (Danielle Deadwyler)

“The Woman King”
CDG – Period (Gersha Phillips)
MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Actress (Viola Davis), Stunt Ensemble

Two Guilds

“All Quiet on the Western Front”
ADG – Period (Christian M. Goldbeck)
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

“Bardo”
ADG – Contemporary (Eugenio Caballero)
ASC – Darius Khondji

“Blonde”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Actress (Ana de Armas)

“Empire of Light”
ASC- Roger Deakins
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

“Jurassic World: Dominion”
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
VES – Visual Effects

“White Noise”
ADG – Period (Jess Gonchor)
CSA – Big Budget – Comedy

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
MPSE – Music
VES – Supporting Visual Effects

“Women Talking”
CDG – Contemporary (Quita Alfred)
SAG – Ensemble

One Guild

“Amsterdam”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

“Bullet Train”
ADG – Contemporary (David Scheunemann)

“Don’t Worry Darling”
CDG – Period (Arianne Phillips)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
VES – Visual Effects

“The Good Nurse”
SAG – Supporting Actor (Eddie Redmayne)

“Hocus Pocus 2”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Salvador Perez)

“Hustle”
SAG – Actor (Adam Sandler)

“Living”
SAG – Actor (Bill Nighy)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)

“Thor: Love and Thunder”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Mayes C. Rubeo)

