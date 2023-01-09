Read full article on original website
Related
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
Yardbarker
Arsenal looking to bring former Chelsea star back to England in sensational move
Arsenal are looking to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard back to the Premier League in a sensational move from Real Madrid. Hazard will go down as one of the greatest ever players to play for Chelsea in the Premier League era. After performing so well for Chelsea over a number of years, Hazard earned himself a move to Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup
Antony has scored once again to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton. Watch the goal here.
Man Utd and Arsenal legend Robin van Persie’s son Shaqueel, 16, set for international debut after Holland U17s call-up
LEGENDARY Dutch striker Robin van Persie left a very distinct legacy behind on the pitch, but it seems the Van Persie name could soon be making a return to the headlines. This is because Van Persie's son, Shaqueel, has just earned his first call-up to the Netherlands' Under-17 team. Shaqueel,...
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
Man Utd ‘AGREE £3m Wout Weghorst loan transfer with Cristiano Ronaldo domino effect set to hand Besiktas replacement’
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly agreed to sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan. The club have been trying to find a new forward since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. It appears they have found their man after agreeing on a deal with his parent club, Burnley and Besiktas, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Must Sell At Least One Big Name Player Coming Summer With Everything Pointing To Denzel Dumfries, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter will have to sell one big name player this summer, and all signs point to it being Denzel Dumfries who leaves. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the fact that there is significant transfer interest in the Dutchman, and that other big names are unlikely to depart, means that an exit could be on the card for Dumfries.
Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Joao Felix makes debut
Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to...
Juventus set for free-transfer ins and outs with Jorginho and Chris Smalling out of contracts
The Old Lady will face a number of big decisions over the coming months, and Sportsmail has taken a look at six potential departures and arrivals on free transfers in Turin.
Yardbarker
Three Premier League clubs move ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder
Juventus could miss out on adding Sergej Milikovic-Savic to their squad despite pursuing his signature for much of the last few seasons. The Serbian is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Lazio and has continued to keep them competitive with fine showings. Milinkovic-Savic has...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix
Chelsea moved quickly today to inform Atletico Madrid that they were willing to pay the loan terms they had set on Joao Felix. The deal is now moving closer to completion. The Blue's hope to complete the deal in the next day or so. Felix has given the green light to sign for Chelsea and was enticed by the project that is being built at the club at the moment.
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
Yardbarker
Joao Felix loan transfer puts three Chelsea players’ futures in doubt
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea and it could have repercussions for other members of the Blues squad. The arrival of Felix on loan could apparently see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option for Atletico as they look for replacements up front, while it also looks like the futures of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be in increasing doubt following this deal, according to the Evening Standard.
ng-sportingnews.com
Joao Felix Chelsea debut: When new signing will play and chances he features vs Fulham
Chelsea have been by far the busiest Premier League club early in the winter transfer window, attempting to navigate a squad waylaid with players either injured or in poor form. The latest to arrive is Joao Felix, who comes to London on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid. Joao...
Newcastle ‘launch huge bid to sign Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko on £150k-a-week’ in Chelsea transfer blow
NEWCASTLE have reportedly launched a bid to snatch Chelsea transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko. The Borussia Dortmund sensation, 18, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as well as Barcelona. Man City, PSG...
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'
Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
Liverpool fans hail Billy Koumetio after scoring from inside own half during U21s win over PSG
The French defender took the initiative with his side in possession playing the ball around the back, before Koumetio spotted the goalkeeper off his line and sent it flying in over his head from miles out.
Comments / 0