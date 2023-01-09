ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Arsenal looking to bring former Chelsea star back to England in sensational move

Arsenal are looking to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard back to the Premier League in a sensational move from Real Madrid. Hazard will go down as one of the greatest ever players to play for Chelsea in the Premier League era. After performing so well for Chelsea over a number of years, Hazard earned himself a move to Real Madrid.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Must Sell At Least One Big Name Player Coming Summer With Everything Pointing To Denzel Dumfries, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter will have to sell one big name player this summer, and all signs point to it being Denzel Dumfries who leaves. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the fact that there is significant transfer interest in the Dutchman, and that other big names are unlikely to depart, means that an exit could be on the card for Dumfries.
The Independent

Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Joao Felix makes debut

Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to...
Yardbarker

Three Premier League clubs move ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder

Juventus could miss out on adding Sergej Milikovic-Savic to their squad despite pursuing his signature for much of the last few seasons. The Serbian is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Lazio and has continued to keep them competitive with fine showings. Milinkovic-Savic has...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix

Chelsea moved quickly today to inform Atletico Madrid that they were willing to pay the loan terms they had set on Joao Felix. The deal is now moving closer to completion. The Blue's hope to complete the deal in the next day or so. Felix has given the green light to sign for Chelsea and was enticed by the project that is being built at the club at the moment.
Yardbarker

Joao Felix loan transfer puts three Chelsea players’ futures in doubt

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea and it could have repercussions for other members of the Blues squad. The arrival of Felix on loan could apparently see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option for Atletico as they look for replacements up front, while it also looks like the futures of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be in increasing doubt following this deal, according to the Evening Standard.
BBC

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'

Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...

Comments / 0

Community Policy