Read full article on original website
Related
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Chelsea forced to delete Joao Felix transfer announcement after embarrassing gaffe called out by fans
CHELSEA were forced to delete their Joao Felix transfer announcement as it contained an embarrassing mistake. The 23-year-old arrives on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season and the Blues proudly unveiled their new man. However, fans noticed an error that resulted in Chelsea's official Twitter account...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Manchester United Should Sign This Wonderkid Midfielder In 2023
Manchester United should turn their attention to an incredibly talented young midfielder to sign in 2023.
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
Tottenham could face old rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Champions League as 41-year-old returns to AC Milan training
AC MILAN striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training more than one month before their Champions League last-16 first-leg against Tottenham. The 41-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery last summer. But after some time in America - which involved training and check-ups as well as a holiday -...
Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined Al Nassr's rivals Al Hilal before they picked up a transfer ban
Al Hilal are serving a transfer ban which ended their pursuit of Ronaldo, after Mohamed Kanno extended his contract at the club despite already having an agreement in place with Al Nassr.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Must Sell At Least One Big Name Player Coming Summer With Everything Pointing To Denzel Dumfries, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter will have to sell one big name player this summer, and all signs point to it being Denzel Dumfries who leaves. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the fact that there is significant transfer interest in the Dutchman, and that other big names are unlikely to depart, means that an exit could be on the card for Dumfries.
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight as Joao Felix makes debut
Graham Potter takes his Chelsea side to Craven Cottage this evening as the Blues face Fulham in the Premier League. Chelsea have plummeted down the table in recent weeks having won just once in nine league games but the manager can ease the pressure on his team by beating the in-form Cottagers away from home.This fixture is one that the Chelsea fans will be expecting to win despite Fulham (7th) being three places ahead of the Blues in the table. Chelsea have been victorious in the previous seven meeting between the London clubs, a run that dates back to...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Close The Deal To Sign Joao Felix
Chelsea moved quickly today to inform Atletico Madrid that they were willing to pay the loan terms they had set on Joao Felix. The deal is now moving closer to completion. The Blue's hope to complete the deal in the next day or so. Felix has given the green light to sign for Chelsea and was enticed by the project that is being built at the club at the moment.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix loan transfer puts three Chelsea players’ futures in doubt
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea and it could have repercussions for other members of the Blues squad. The arrival of Felix on loan could apparently see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option for Atletico as they look for replacements up front, while it also looks like the futures of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be in increasing doubt following this deal, according to the Evening Standard.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Joao Felix move has LaLiga clubs circling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
As Joao Felix's loan to Chelsea nears, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading in the other direction. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
Liverpool fans hail Billy Koumetio after scoring from inside own half during U21s win over PSG
The French defender took the initiative with his side in possession playing the ball around the back, before Koumetio spotted the goalkeeper off his line and sent it flying in over his head from miles out.
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'
Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”
Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Comments / 0